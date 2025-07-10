In Flux – by Richard and Tim Seltzer

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
In Flux is a hybrid work—part memoir, part speculative essay—that chronicles Richard Seltzer’s personal journey through the early days of the internet, especially his time at Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) and his experience promoting AltaVista, the pioneering search engine. Co-authored with his son Tim Seltzer, the book traces technological change across decades, connecting personal anecdotes to broader cultural, economic, and ethical shifts.
The book is structured in three major parts:
1. DEC, the Web, and AltaVista – An insider’s retrospective on how the early internet was shaped by open access, technological idealism, and the cultural environment of DEC. Seltzer recounts his involvement in internet evangelism and the design philosophy of AltaVista, emphasizing principles like equality of access, textual search indexing, and decentralized community-building.
2. Empowerment and Bias – A reflective section that blends sociopolitical commentary and personal narrative. It critiques the unintended consequences of early internet optimism, maps out the tensions between grassroots empowerment and emergent monopolies, and questions how individual actions shape or distort history.
3. Ebooks, Copyright, and AI – A forward-looking and sometimes cautionary exploration of digital publishing, intellectual property, and the rising influence of AI. It offers critiques of corporate control over content and user data, proposing more equitable and decentralized alternatives.
Throughout, the book weaves themes of idealism, disillusionment, and cautious hope, arguing that technological shifts present both opportunity and risk, and that ordinary people can nudge the future this way or that.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
Richard is the author of two dozen books. He has been editor, novelist, Russian translator, part-time spy, Internet evangelist, and ebook entrepreneur. He has published children’s fantasies, historical novels, and pioneering books about how to do business on the Internet.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!