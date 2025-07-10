The Sky Burns Red – by Hannibal Storm

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

In a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by superhuman infecteds, former pastor Godfrey Langdon struggles to survive amid chaos and despair. Haunted by the loss of his congregation, wife, children, and the collapse of society, Godfrey becomes increasingly desperate to find a safe haven where he can rebuild his life and protect those he encounters. His journey leads him to search for rumored colonies—sanctuaries where people have banded together in hopes of surviving the madness outside their walls.

As he navigates this terrifying landscape, he meets Bartholomew Luther, a skilled survivalist who becomes an invaluable ally. Together, they make their way through treacherous terrain, always on the lookout for signs of the elusive colonies.

Their adventure takes an eerie turn when they encounter Olivia Simmons and Corky Calvin, individuals forever changed by a mysterious initiative known only as Project Alpha. This obscure program not only granted Corky and Olivia extraordinary abilities but also inadvertently gave rise to an ominous figure—Juan Tetzel. Tetzel, shrouded in secrecy, stands at the center of a dark storm that has unleashed chaos upon the world, leaving the sky stained red with an unsettling glow and transforming humanity into vicious, ruthless killers.

Driven by the belief that a colony exists where survivors can thrive, Godfrey’s hope grows stronger as he aligns himself with Olivia and Corky, who share snippets of their past experiences and knowledge about potential sanctuaries.

However, the path to finding this promised colony becomes increasingly perilous as they confront relentless threats seeking to consume humanity. With every confrontation, Godfrey’s faith is tested, but he draws strength from his growing bond with Bartholomew, Olivia, and Corky. Determined not to succumb to despair, they push forward in search of a future where hope can take root once again.

Amid betrayal, sacrifice, and the struggle for survival, their paths intertwine in a battle against darkness that challenges both their strength and faith in one another. Together, they must confront Tetzel to save what remains of humanity and claim the future they yearn for.

About the Author

Hannibal Storm has been married for eight years and has six children. Living in Payson, Arizona, the family enjoys community involvement and hiking in the Tonto National Forest. In his free time, Hannibal likes writing, playing board and card games, strumming his guitar, and spending time with his family.

