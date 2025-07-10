Earth Aliens: The Miring – by Sharon S. Anielski

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

Marked for death. No one around Rena is safe.

Millennia into a future where the value of life is not standard currency, Rena Centara struggles with a nagging sense of being expendable. With her ability to trust severely scarred, she uses her profession as an explorer to bury herself in the far corners of the universe.

When Rena witnesses the brutal deaths of a friendly native tribe on planet Caldera, the malicious mind prober responsible, Syderon, targets her for death in a sadistic “hunt.” Yet the civilized universe considers Syderon a myth. Rena resolves to expose the ugly reality that is Syderon, and necessary alliances compel her to wade into the unpredictable emotional waters she has long sought to avoid.

Callan Feldspar, pirate-wrangling head of an intergalactic transportation company, throws his comfortable life into turmoil when he tries to stop Rena from facing Syderon alone. He and his band of friends, saddled with an enemy, embark on a perilous trek through space…only to uncover a secret destined to astound and shame humanity.

The universe has secrets. Truth is one of them.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Sharon S. Anielski has been published in ComputorEdge Magazine, several Peninsula Writers anthologies, and the Port Huron Times Herald as a community columnist. A former volunteer in adult literacy programs, she and her cranky cockatiel call Michigan home.

