The Doomsday Book of Medicine: What Will You Do When There Are No Doctors or Medicine? – by Ralph La Guardia M.D.

About the Book

What are you and your family going to do after a collapse of society when there are no doctors and medications available, and the pharmacies and hospitals have been looted? You can prepare for every disaster scenario, but if you are not able to treat medical emergencies and injuries that arise, how long will you last? This book will teach you everything you need to know to keep you and your loved ones healthy.

Doctor La Guardia has spent over 35 years researching ways to treat any and all medical conditions with non-prescription, over the counter, and everyday products, many of which will amaze you. This book is jam packed with useful information in an easy to read format, chock full of illustrations and overflowing with information that could very well save your life.

Here are a few of the hundreds of amazing things you will learn in this book:

* Learn what is 8 times more effective at preventing the flu than the flu vaccine.

* The antioxidant that is 6,000 times more powerful than vitamin C.

* Learn about the amino acid that not only treats anxiety and depression but also eliminates cravings for drugs and alcohol.

* The weed that is not only the perfect food for your body, but also can be used to produce biofuel for your vehicles.

* The common cleaning product that will not only control your arthritis, but will also make your bones rock hard.

As a Prepper you automatically are someone who is realistic by nature and as such a person you surely will come to the realization that no matter how big a supply of antibiotics you have stockpiled currently, they will either run out or be compromised in some way. That being said, you will need alternative means of treating any infection that may arise, thus the impetus for this chapter.

You will learn all the current methods for nonantibiotic treatment of infections; some are very well known and accepted, others are controversial and/or relatively unknown to both physicians and the general public. You should stockpile as many of these as you can afford. Most are relatively inexpensive. Once your survival medicine chest is fully loaded with these you will be able to treat almost any infection that may arise. I have spent decades reading obscure medical books and journals to find many of these incredibly effective treatments.

Of all of the misuses of antibiotics on the part of patients and doctors, they pale in comparison to the abuse of antibiotics on the part of farmers and ranchers. Big Agribusiness is by far the greatest consumer of antibiotics in the United States. Currently they are using over 70 percent of all antibiotics to feed their livestock. This misuse of antibiotics to protect their livestock is insane, and leading to antibiotic resistance on a huge scale, pouring these resistant bugs into contaminated waterways and sending out contaminated meat to consumers nationwide.

MRSA-contaminated pork has been routinely found in various studies from samples taken all over the United States. Whether this contamination is originally from the meat or from human handlers is unclear, but either way, we are being exposed to this on a routine basis. MRSA currently kills more than 18,000 Americans annually; this is more than the AIDS virus.

This all paints a very ominous picture of antibiotic-resistant bacteria emerging much faster than new antibiotics can be developed. What does this mean for Preppers? It means that we have to learn other methods for treating infections that do not involve the use of antibiotics. We have to be smarter and use all the means at our disposal, thus this chapter. In this chapter I will teach you all the methods currently available for the treatment of any infection that may rear its ugly head.

REVIEWS:

Must have addition for any go-bags. What an amazing book. It’s a great read and includes a large amount of information … information that we will hopefully never have to use. The level of details on the variety of topics is spot-on. As the title stated – this is a must-have for your go-back for SHTF getaway. – Anton

A MUST buy! This book is an encyclopedia of the most common treatable conditions. If you are looking to understand your illness and look for natural remedies in order to reduce or get off medications then I highly recommend it. It does not read like a novel, but rather a resource. It is well-indexed and comprehensive for non-medical people. I was able to get my blood pressure under control and am no longer on medication for it thanks to this book. It’s also a great prepping item to have on hand. When SHTF you will need to know how to naturally treat conditions when pharmacies are not open. – Jason Barker

A must have for every home Dr. La Guardia does a very thorough job of describing effective alternatives to standard treatment for times when those methods are not available or out of reach. We all know the value of antibiotics when properly used to treat a wound infection but what if those antibiotics are needed yet not available? What do you do then? Well, Dr. La Guardia goes into detail on how to most effectively manage such things when the standard methods are not available and often using things that can be found in most households. This is exactly the sort of information people need access to; A sort of urban wilderness medicine book for when the urban setting becomes for all practical purposes, the wilderness. Those who understand the value of being able to manage their own needs in times of scarcity will value the practical information in this book. A wide range of topics are covered and I found the alternatives suggested to be practical and based on sound reasoning that is widely in agreement with other trusted sources. I also appreciated Dr La Guardia’s easy to follow flow and writing style in this book. I highly recommend this book. – Stewart Little

About the Author

Doctor La Guardia is a leading expert in cutting edge, natural, life enhancing medicines and unusual treatments that are virtually unknown. He knows which ones work and which are empty promises. He has compiled the most effective of these treatments, many of which you will find nowhere else.

