Infected: Secrets from the Medical Underground – How You Can Prevent and Treat Any Infection – SECOND EDITION – by Ralph La Guardia MD

About The Book:

Infected: Secrets from the Medical Underground is Dr. La Guardia’s first installation in this series, and an extension of his substack writings under medicalunderground.substack.com.

There is no other book available that is so comprehensive, and easy to read for both the layman and the medical professional.

The book’s subtitle tells it all: How to Prevent and Treat Any Infection. From head to toe, every system/area of the body that can be infected is covered. With each chapter, I first teach you the anatomy of that system and then what kind of infections you may contract, and finally how to treat them with many options, all of which are over the counter and do not require any prescriptions.

In each section I also teach you how to optimize your health and boost your immunity in order to prevent any infection. Prevention is covered in great detail, making your immune system impenetrable to bacteria, fungi and viruses of all types.

You will learn about what Dr. La Guardia has named “the Gang of Seven”. These are seven nutrients/minerals/vitamins that supercharge your immunity, creating a wall that all types of microbes cannot penetrate.

You will learn the secret to taking vitamins correctly, and why so many patients make critical mistakes that make their vitamins worthless.

Dr. La Guardia will teach you the origins of cold, flu, and coronaviruses such as COVID19, and their vulnerabilities, in order to prevent them and cure them quickly and without prescription medications.

Dr. La Guardia’s writing style is open and easy to read, with descriptions of all the medical terms used that make it clear for everyone, regardless of your medical knowledge. His chapters are easily read, informative, and witty.

After reading Infected: Secrets From The Medical Underground, you will have all the tools at your fingertips for maintaining the health of you and your family without the necessity for doctors visits.

Related Titles:

The Doomsday Book of Medicine: What Will You Do When There Are No Doctors or Medicine? by Ralph La Guardia M.D.

What is your family going to do after a collapse of society when there are no doctors and medications available, and the pharmacies and hospitals have been looted? If you are not able to treat medical emergencies how long will you last?

The Bible of Alternative Medicine: Hundreds of Natural Remedies for Nearly Every Ailment by Ralph La Guardia MD

The Bible of Alternative Medicine is your resource for alternative ways to treat almost any medical problem. It covers information on every medical problem from head to toe, and multiple ways of treating each, all without a prescription!

About the Author

Doctor La Guardia is a leading expert in cutting edge, natural, life enhancing medicines and unusual treatments that are virtually unknown. He knows which ones work and which are empty promises. He has compiled the most effective of these treatments, many of which you will find nowhere else.

