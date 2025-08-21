The Colt Raised by Goats – by Brian W. Kelly

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

This story begins in the backyard of 54 Perfect Street, the last street between Wilkes-Barre and Ashley Pennsylvania. The mountains frequented by goats are directly behind the house. Perfect Street is so close to the wooded areas of PA that a number of animals frequent the back yard and seem to enjoy the gentle hills in the yard.

For the vigilant, the very same animals that are seen outside the back window during all seasons are also spotted close to the mountains where the goats frequently visit. Occasionally, the neighbors will spot a full grown bronco on the lower side of the mountains. It is not often that wild horses are spotted and so when a neighbor sees a bronco, all the other neighbors learn about it lickety-split. It sure is fun to see.

Our story begins in this section of the lower mountain just beyond Perfect Street. There had been no bronco sitings for several years before this day. There were always a ton of backyard animals in the back yard, and they seemed to be able to talk to each other while visible from the Perfect Street residence.

Some of the young children in the neighborhood “swear” that they had spoken to the backyard animals at times. They say there were conversations among the animals and also with the children. I was never fortunate enough to overhear or be part of such conversations. But the smaller kids always told me about the topics they talked about. So, it was like being there.

On this particular day in the fall, the animals had spotted a horse truck on the side of the mountain. The driver stopped and got out and he took a really fat mare out for what looked like it was going to be a walk. The mare soon collapsed. That is the real beginning of the really exciting part of this story.

The driver and a friend of his were tending to the mare when the animals saw a baby horse emerge from the mare. The mare’s heart had grown weak and it looked like she would not make it. The strangers got a lift out and placed the mare into the horse carrier. They started their truck and took off for parts unknown.

They left the baby horse (colt) on the ground in the light snow that had fallen. The backyard animals were chatting for several days about the events of that day. They told the kids who asked what had happened to the baby horse. The animals said they had not seen the baby since that day but promised to look harder.

There was about six inches of snow on the ground by then so it was hard to see anything. Eventually the rabbits and the squirrels and the opossum found the colt under the snow. He was still alive. The baby was too big for them so they went looking for their buddies, the goats. They found a few of the goats several hundred yards away and they brought them to see what could have been a baby goat. But it was not.

One look and the goats knew that it was a colt — ­a baby horse­ — and they promised they would do their best to make sure the baby lived and they said he could live with them. And, so the promise was made that day that the colt would be raised by goats.

Related Titles:

Four Dollars & Sixty-Two Cents: A Wilkes-Barre Christmas Story by Brian W. Kelly

A young boy with a 26″ bike has a burning desire to have a train set go around the family Christmas tree each year. This true story takes you on his homemade bicycle when he was five and ends when he is nine, Great read for all ages.

The Return of Fiona the Calico Cat: A Cat Story that Will Melt Your Heart by Brian Kelly

A heart wrenching and heartwarming apologue that is filled with a spirit of exhilaration and good humor. You’ll fall in love with Fiona the Calico Cat and all the wonderful neighbors in this true story.

About the Author

Most importantly, Brian Kelly loves to write. He is a retired Professor from Marywood University and the author of 300+ books. Kelly has also written numerous magazine articles. He ran for Congress in 2010 and for Mayor in his home town in 2015. In his day, Brian was both a regular computer geek and a great problem solver. Kelly also designed, developed, and taught many college and professional courses. He has been a frequent speaker at national computer conferences. Brian loves life and thoroughly enjoyed writing this book.

