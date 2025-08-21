Sit With Me: A Divine Revelation – by Susan Carty Gilley

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

Sit With Me is a true story of what happens when a life shatters—and the soul is called home to remember who it really is.

On a quiet day in her kitchen in the Appalachian Mountains, Susan Carty Gilley’s world turned upside down. One moment she was standing at the counter… and the next, a sudden seizure sent her crashing to the floor. Her neck snapped on the edge of a kitchen chair. Her body fell—but her soul rose to the other side.

What happened next defies logic. Swept into a velvety-black void and carried through the stars by a radiant guardian angel, Susan found herself in a meadow more beautiful than words could ever paint. There, she met the Divine. And with a voice as gentle as a whisper in the wind, God spoke just three words:

“Sit with Me.”

That invitation changed everything.

In that sacred stillness, Susan received a download of universal knowledge too big for one lifetime. But more than that, she returned with a promise—to share the message she was given.

This book is her way of keeping that promise.

With raw honesty, grit, and the kind of grace that comes from walking through fire, Susan brings readers along on her journey of healing—not just from her broken neck, but from years of pain, struggle, and quiet searching. Through it all, her faith, her humor, and the deep love between her and her husband shine through like mountain sunlight after a storm.

Sit With Me isn’t just a book about dying—it’s about truly living. It’s a reminder that we’re never really alone, no matter how dark things get. That even in our hardest moments, there’s a greater plan unfolding. And that sometimes, the most powerful thing we can do is sit still, listen, and let ourselves be held.

For anyone who’s ever asked, “Why me?” or “What now?”, this story offers a lantern of hope.

It’s written with the soul of a mystic, the heart of a mountain woman, and the honesty of someone who’s been to the other side and come back with dust from heaven still on her boots.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Susan Carty Gilley is a first-time author, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she calls the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia home. From dance schools in the Arctic to an exercise physiologist for the U.S. Navy, her career is as dynamic as she is. Since her near-death experience, she fills her days with family, travel, gardening, and experimenting with exotic cuisine.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.