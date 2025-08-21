The Absence Of Sifu G – by Cheryl Elferis

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Gary George Elferis, 8th degree Grandmaster of martial arts. Most everyone called him Sifu G.
When we got married, Gary promised me a lifetime filled with lots of laughter. He made good on that promise. Our journey took us places we never imagined, and we ultimately settled in Costa Rica. How was I to know that six years later I’d be on the journey alone? Gary died on November 2, 2022.
The Absence of Sifu G started as a journal, an attempt to cope each day during his illness and after his death. At one point I decided my journal had to be a book that might help others with their grieving.
My life without Gary was a journey of climbing out of an abyss so deep I thought I would never behold the light again.
Related Title
Affectionately, Toots – My Mother’s Journal by Cheryl Elferis
A daughter’s tribute, based on her mother’s journal and writings.
About the Author
Writer and blogger Cheryl Elferis, author of Affectionately, Toots—My Mother’s Journal, lives in Costa Rica with her two dogs, Mister Chan and Lilly.
