Echoes of War: A Family’s Unbreakable Bond – by Rudy Galfi

About The Book:

Echoes of War: A Family’s Unbreakable Bond is a deeply personal, true account of one family’s survival during World War II. Told through the intertwined lives of Karl, Emmi, and their daughters Hedy and Brigitte, the book traces their journey from a quiet village in Yugoslavia to the devastation of Nazi-occupied Belgrade, forced labor camps, and war-torn Europe. At the heart of the story is a powerful bond between two young sisters who fight to stay together against unimaginable odds.

Woven into their struggle is the story of George, a wounded Hungarian soldier whose path to redemption leads to an unexpected future. Based on extensive research and family records, this memoir captures the lesser-known experience of ethnic German civilians caught between the Axis and Allied forces. It’s a story of courage, endurance, and love that survived even the darkest days—and a testament to the strength of the human spirit.

Reviews

This beautiful story of Hedy and Brigitte’s strength and courage brought tears to my eyes. Their fight to survive and the undeniable tie of family is inspiring. The plight of the Ostheimer family in those horrifically evil times reflects what so many experienced and is something humanity should learn from. Their survival is an amazing story.

– Carolyn Larsen, Best-selling Author of Inspirational Books

An emotional story of courage and resilience unfolds against the backdrop of WWII. Through vivid descriptions, the author portrays the struggle of two young girls and their determination to reunite with their family. This book provides a deeply moving and personal perspective on the human impact of war.

– Lillian Galfi

The author shares details of his mother’s and aunt’s close relationship in childhood, fleeing from Nazi occupation during WWII. The memoir describes their struggle to survive. This is an emotional and riveting read.

– Mary Kemerling

About the Author

Rudy is an active member of the Elgin History Museum and has led efforts to preserve local and personal heritage. Rudy enjoys photography, travel, and exploring the stories that connect generations. This is his debut book, written in tribute to the strength and resilience of his ancestors.

