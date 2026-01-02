The Deadly Secret in Cook Forest: The Pennsylvania Wilds Series – Book 2 by Heather Meldrum Kaminski

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

Cook Forest in autumn is breathtaking. Crimson, copper, and gold blaze across the trees. Towering conifers and ancient hemlocks stretch toward the sky, majestic and watchful. Visitors come for the quiet escape, to feel calm, find peace, and leave the chaos of everyday life behind.

But beauty can be deceiving.

In November 2023, two friends entered the forest. Only one made it out alive.

As locals begin to piece together what happened, the mystery unravels. They uncover something darker, deeper, and far more sinister than anyone imagined. The forest saw everything. And when the moment was right, it offered a truth that changed everything.

What really happened that night?

Reviews:

Great! Appreciate a good mystery and my family camps at Cook Forest every summer. Perfect combination. Author clearly has a good idea of the park. I got a kick out of the local references. Wonder if the place she describes really exists in Cook Forest? I’ll be looking for it! – SARA FOWLER

As a TV writer, the characters blew me away, super complex and well-developed, like something you’d expect from a whole writing team. Really impressive work. – R. W. SNYDER

This book grabbed me from page one! The descriptions of the landscape and characters are very detailed. The story is so intriguing and it’s packed with unexpected twists. – JASON BODER

Other Title From This Author:

Lies Beneath the Surface: The Pennsylvania Wilds Series Book 1 by Heather Meldrum Kaminski

How far would you go to protect what you loved? Three strangers, seemingly unrelated, will converge under the shadow of fate, their destinies bound together by murder. Do people actually get what they deserve? Come find out.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Heather Meldrum Kaminski grew up in rural Pennsylvania, where her lifelong love of nature and adventure began. Her stories celebrate the state’s natural beauty, and part of the proceeds from her books support conservation and preservation in the Pennsylvania Wilds.

