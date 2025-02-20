Imperiled: A Science Fiction Adventure – by Alexander Hans Schmitt with Vonnie Gene Schmitt

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

When the unthinkable happens, what would you do to save yourself? In debut novelist Alexander Hans Schmitt’s epic space opera, Imperiled: A Science Fiction Adventure, readers embark on a gripping journey with its heroine, Junior Commander Anaiya Sonra.

In the far future, an unexpected betrayal throws Commander Sonra’s life into chaos and ends her career as the emergency coordinator of a habitat-based space patrol force. Falsely accused of smuggling, Anaiya faces certain conviction, and a soul-destroying future, unless she takes immediate action. She commandeers a starship, battles her way to the nearest rift transit fold zone, and sets out on a perilous quest for the truth.

As Anaiya’s voyage progresses, she melds a dependable and resourceful crew from an unlikely bunch of castaways. Together they investigate the source of Anaiya’s undoing: the unprovoked attack and destruction of an ancient freight hauler, and they uncover the mystery of the cargo that the hauler carried on that final voyage. But as Anaiya and her team delve deeper, they discover that answers come with a devastating cost, and none of them realize the reach of the situation in which they have become enmeshed.

Packed with action, Imperiled is a must-read for fans of space opera adventure science fiction seeking an unforgettable tale of resilience and discovery.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Alexander Hans Schmitt was an avid reader of speculative fiction. After earning degrees in philosophy and law he realized he was better suited for the life of a writer. He crafted Imperiled over eight fulfilling years until the on-set of epilepsy stalled his writing. He died suddenly, following a seizure.

