Cast Out: Chronicles of a Familiar Spirit – by Ivani Greppi

How does a familiar spirit—a demonic entity—an evil imp—gain entrance into a family line and remain there for centuries? How does such a dark power transfer from one generation to the next—refusing to yield its turf? What compromises reinforce its control? What rituals does it relish? What deepening deceptions attract its fiendish companions, that the stronghold might be strengthened all the more?
Do these ‘spirit-beings’ function under the authority of superior shadowy forces, a spiritual hierarchy whose primary focus is to attack the vulnerable to steal what is good, maim what is whole, pervert what is pure, sicken what is healthy, and destroy anything of lasting value? How do you win a war of words against an invisible enemy whose chief weapon is deception, who constantly forges lies to keep victims in a state of spiritual stupor?
There is a way out, often maligned, that brings security. There are weapons, often overlooked, that strike terror in the heart of the adversary. The Son rises over those who have faith—and when the Son radiates His light, the darkness must flee.
Reviews
This book is reminiscent of C.S. Lewis’ Screwtape Letters but with even more of a ring of truth to it. A beautiful tapestry of evil’s pursuit of souls and the even more relentless Redeemer’s love.– Sydney Carlson
This book is absolutely fascinating! It is a true display of spiritual warfare and comes from an entirely different view! The author has a very powerful testimony, and I pray that many will read it!! I was blessed by it! God bless you Mrs. Greppi!– Dana Emanuel
This book is a literary masterpiece. Through systematic backstory, the author takes the reader through a century of demonic activity. The book shows that there is a path to freedom from the devil’s stronghold. Those who wonder if they are hopelessly entrenched can realize no one is beyond God’s redemption.– Linda Wood Rondeau
About the Author
Jessica Hart is an aspiring bestselling author with a passion for exploring the meanings of the human experience through her writing. The Pantheon Party is her debut novel, showcasing her ability to blend rich storytelling with profound philosophical insights. Born and raised in California, Jessica currently lives in Texas with her daughter and fiancé.
