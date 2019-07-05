From Abusive Swimming Lessons for Children to a Dog’s Collapsed Trachea? Why it’s important to personalize your business writing on occasion!

DON’T FORGET! The Summer, 2019 24-Hour Short Story Contest is only 8 days away! Read details, past topics, and more RIGHT HERE!

I am on vacation this week. Since the kiddos are waiting for me to take them back out to the beach, I’m sharing the 20 most popular items on WritersWeekly for the first half of 2019.

Two of these aren’t writing-related, which shows why it’s important to reach out personally to your readers on occasion. Doing so just might result in a variety of folks finding your online business with search engines.

Enjoy!

1. WritersWeekly’s Writer’s Guidelines

2. Search for Paying Markets for Writers!

3. How I Made $10K Last Month Writing and Selling Erotica by Anonymous

4. UPDATED – 2019 Self-Publishing Price Comparison!

5. BOOKBABY COMPLAINTS

6. Complaints about Balboa Press

7. How NOT to Teach a Child to Swim!

8. Scaring for Pay: 10 Paying Horror Markets for Writers! – By Alex J. Coyne

9. How Much Should I Pay a Book Illustrator?

10. Subscribe to the WritersWeekly.com Email Newsletter

11. Our Dog’s Collapsed Trachea

12. I Want to Write My Life Story…But Where Do I Start?!

13. WritersWeekly.com’s Quarterly 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

14. My Child Wrote A Book!!! But, Can We Publish It? by Harvey Randall, Esq.

15. 8 Paying Spiritual Markets for Writers! by Tatiana Claudy

16. SELF-PUBLISHING IN 2019? – How Many Book Sales Needed to Recoup Your Investment?

17. Karen Wasted a Year Writing a Book She CAN’T Publish. DON’T BE KAREN!

18. Ebook Sales Continue Their Downward Spiral – Is Anyone Really Surprised?

19. 12 Ways to Avoid Getting Sued When Writing Your Memoirs

20. Writing and Selling Devotionals By Kim Sheard

21. Is WattPad a Great Opportunity to Promote Your Writing – Or a Toilet to Flush Your Work For Free??

22. 17 Paying Christian Markets for Writers By Laura Yeager

23. How to Sell Books on Consignment to Bookstores and Other Retailers

24. 7 Magazines That Will Pay $400+ for Your Work! – by Edith W. Kanyagia

25. More Lulu Complaints – Thinking Of Using Lulu To Publish Your Book? You Might Want To Read These Authors’ Complaints First!

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!