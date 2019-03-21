Ebook Sales Continue Their Downward Spiral – Is Anyone Really Surprised?

It comes as no surprise to anyone in the industry that ebook sales have continued to dive. When ebooks first became well-known, many speculated that print books would eventually become obsolete. I never believed that. Hardcore book lovers (including myself) have an intense addiction to the look, feel, and even smell of print books. This often begins in childhood and, as far as I know, there are no 12-step programs to help those of us who are afflicted.

Some of you may not know that I created one of the first ebooks, before ebook was even a recognized word, and long before Stephen King made them popular. You can read about that HERE.

After watching so many companies invest in technology to develop ebook reading devices, it sure seemed they would indeed give print books a run for their money. But, all along, I had a suspicion that ebooks might be a gimmick that would excite people in the beginning, but lose their interest in the end. Don’t get me wrong. There will always be ebooks. But, as I’ve predicted for years, there will also always be print books. And, the vast majority of people still prefer print book to ebooks.

One major problem with ebooks is the difficulty in giving them away as gifts. Books have long been a beloved gift, both for the gift giver and the recipient. Amazon is the #1 seller of ebooks (of course). If an author (or anyone) “gifts” an ebook to someone (a friend or relative, or even a book reviewer), that person can use that “gift’ to purchase whatever they want on Amazon. When the recipient receives their “gift,” they are given the option to “exchange for gift credit,” which is the Amazon gift card. The author then earns no royalties on that sale/gift purchase.

If a grandmother, for example, purchases a specific ebook for her granddaughter on, say, having a positive body image, her granddaughter can, instead, swap that out for a new nose ring or some purple hair dye. Perhaps Grandpa wants to send a cute children’s ebook to his grandson but, instead, since the grandson isn’t old enough to have an email address, sends it to the child’s father, who instead uses the Amazon gift to purchase some beef jerky.

In a nutshell, the giver will never know if the ebook they truly wanted to give was ever received by the recipient.

Even more disturbing for authors purchasing their own ebook for someone is that Amazon lets the purchaser email the ebook download link to themselves, and then Amazon implies they can forward the ebook to another person later (making it seem that ebooks can be shared, with no additional royalties going to the author). According to Amazon’s site: “Email to yourself if you’d like to buy now and forward to another person at a later time.”

Another problem with ebooks is, if you want to purchase one for someone, you must first determine if they have the correct hardware/software to download and read that ebook, not to mention if they’re even someone who reads ebooks at all. None of these problems come into play with print books. And, you can’t gift wrap an ebook.

Print books will always trump ebooks in the gift department. That is one huge reason that print books continue to outsell ebooks, and why I predict that:

1. Ebook sales will continue to plummet.

2. Print books will never “go out of style.”

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

