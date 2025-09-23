If You Want Your Book Published in Time for Christmas Sales, You Need to Act NOW! It’s Easy!! And, Save $125!!! – by Angela Hoy

Authors, need your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season? Contact us RIGHT AWAY and get $125 off at BookLocker! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE .

When the back-to-school commercials start in July of each year, I feel a twinge of anxiety deep down in my gut. When the news shows run footage of children getting on school buses for the first day of school in August, my heart starts to pound a bit. When September arrives, I’m sweating, and in fast-forward mode. At each of these pivotal moments, I’m reminded that I and my awesome employees will be getting very little sleep from now until Christmas week. Yes, around 17 weeks of puffy eyes and sore fingertips, but also the excitement and satisfaction of helping so many authors launch their new “babies” into the world! And, I LOVE every minute of it! (Well, except for the sleep-deprivation part…)

Why? Because the back to school/fall-is-coming advertisements seem to spur authors to want to get their new books on the market ASAP to take advantage of the impending holiday shopping season.

I, myself, do a lot of my Christmas shopping in October. I always buy books as gifts, of course, but books that are not yet on the market aren’t going to end up in my shopping cart (electronic or otherwise). I’m exceptionally organized (I must be in order to run a successful business). Why wait until the last minute, and have a super-stressful holiday, when I can get it all finished long before Thanksgiving?

Don’t even get me started on Black Friday. By then, I’m usually done with my shopping AND wrapping and I spend Black Fridays lounging around, watching Christmas movies, and gorging myself with leftover turkey sandwiches.

But, let’s get back to the frantic, hysteria-inducing, stomach-flopping topic at hand. At BookLocker.com, in August and September, we are INUNDATED with new manuscripts by authors who want their book published in time for the Christmas shopping season. We usually get a book to market within a month and we’re able to do that during the fall publishing rush as well. How? Because we’re NOT sleeping!! 😉

Yes, between the day an author signs up at BookLocker, until the day when their book is up for sale, appearing on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, BooksAMillion.com, Powells.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, Indigo – Chapters – Coles (the popular Canadian bookstore), BookLocker.com (of course!), and numerous other online stores across the globe (and even in the databases of brick and mortar bookstores), usually only one month has passed. And, we have a 2-week rush service as well but that costs more, of course.

Publishing a book is an intimidating process for brand new authors, but not for us! This is what we do all day, every day. 🙂 The process is a breeze for us. We quickly and kindly guide the author through the steps, patiently answering any questions they may have along the way, and making the process as simple as possible for them. Over the past 25+ years, we have helped more than 16,000 authors launch their titles, quickly and with professionalism, quality, and kindness, and for a much lower price than the “other guys.”

If your manuscript is ready, or is almost ready, and if you want to take advantage of the 2025 Christmas shopping season, please, please, please CONTACT US ASAP! If your manuscript isn’t quite finished, that’s okay. We’ll be happy to take a look at the current draft.

While we don’t charge extra for one-month publication, you can save yourself (and us!) a lot of stress by contacting me now so we can get you on the Fall list, and get things under way right now. We can start the cover design process while you are still making final changes to your manuscript.

NOTE: Again, we also have a rush, 2-week publishing service but wouldn’t you rather save $$ and avoid stress? We would rather you do that, too! And, if we get too many rush sign-ups late in the shopping season, we may have to stop accepting those until after the holidays.

“As close to perfection as you’re going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I’ve ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can’t go wrong here. Plus, they’re selective and won’t publish any manuscript just because it’s accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors’ books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know.”

– Attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print of Self-Publishing

