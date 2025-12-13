EXTREME WARNING! Authors Hike / AuthorsHike.com is Now BLACKMAILING an Author!

We’ve covered Author Hike’s despicable behavior in the past, including:

Authors Hike / AuthorsHike.com Tries to Trick Author into Paying for Copies Ordered by NOBODY!

Scammer Authors Hike / AuthorsHike.com Goes NUCLEAR on Victim After He Reported Them to WritersWeekly!

Well, this horrible scammer just keeps breaking more laws! They’re claiming that the owner and “old management” took off with their money (we’re calling B.S. on that!). However, it’s still the same company and the author DID pay for the services, including the website that Authors Hike has locked him out of. The URL is the author’s name! If an employee breaks the law, or even makes a mistake, the company is STILL legally and financially obligated to perform the contracted (and paid for) services!

Click on the comments link below to tell us how you, too, think this email is full of lies. For example, if the “former owner” took off, how did this guy take over ownership of the company? Is he now running it illegally? Or, is he lying through his teeth (I mean his fingertips)? Where you see bold text below, we added that for emphasis.

——– Forwarded Message ——–

Subject: RE: Agreement

Date: Fri, 14 Nov 2025 11:08:53 -0600

From: Jerry Bradman <jerry.bradman@authorshike.com>

To: (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED)

Hi (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED),

Thank you for your message. I understand your concerns, and you have every right to feel the way you do based on your experience with the previous management. I want to make it absolutely clear that the *former owner, previous management, and their representatives have all been abandoned and removed* from Author’s Hike. We are an entirely *new team*, and our sole intention is to fix what was mishandled before and rebuild trust with clients who were affected. As we mentioned earlier, we are *fully prepared to cater to you with all the promised services—along with additional services—as a gesture of goodwill*. We want to start everything from scratch and deliver the results that were never provided to you under the old management.

Regarding the website, you asked for proof and we have already shown that to you. We are fully willing to continue cooperating and make the website 100% functional and accessible for you. But in order for us to move forward with the services and complete the project, we kindly request that you *remove the WritersWeekly article and related posts*. These posts were made due to actions of the previous representatives, not the current team, and removing them is necessary for us to proceed productively. As far as the refund is concerned, the current management has already explained that we were handed over a company with *a NIL account*, with all funds previously used by the old team. That is why we are offering you *full services and additional services at no cost*, which is the most we can do to honor your investment and resolve this situation fairly.

We are not here to retaliate, shut down your website, or cause further issues. Our goal is only to fix what was mishandled and complete your project properly.

We are ready to move forward whenever you are. Once the articles are removed, we can immediately proceed with all deliverables as promised.

Kind regards,

*/_Jerry Bradman_/*/

*Compliance Manager*

*Authors Hike*/

📧*compliance@authorshike.com *jerry.bradman@authorshike.com

🌐https://www.authorshike.com

📞*(888) 412-0392

THAT’S BLACKMAIL! This is further proof that NO author should EVER do business with Authors Hike / AuthorsHike.com!! (And, what is it with scammers inserting erroneous /’s and _’s in their signatures?)

Their victim will be on a future episode of our podcast. He is 91 years old, sharp as a tack, and tough as nails!! And, he is NOT letting this go!!!

Furthermore, attorney James M. Walsh is working with the author pro bono in an attempt to get his website back, and obtain a full refund. THANK YOU, JAMES!!!

UPDATE!

Notice how, in the email above, they admitted they still owed the author for services he’d paid for (“…in order for us to move forward with the services and complete the project“). They have since hijacked the author’s website (that he paid for!) and you won’t BELIEVE what they posted on it! CLICK HERE. We can’t make this stuff up!!!

Check out these 1-star reviews from TrustPilot. Are you seeing the same pattern we are?

Stay Away From Authors Hike at all cost.

“First of all, they are not located at 80 Broad St. I am not sure where they are located in Utah? As to editing my manuscript, the first time I sent in chapters one and two, it must of been edited by a fifth grader. They assigned another editor!!! which I am in the 6 month of the editing stage, and I am actually doing most of the editing… , and it’s still not finished. It’s going back and forth. They definitely are not professional Publishers. More like want to be publishers. Recently, I tried to find the Authors’ Hike books they published and I could not find any, so I requested that they send me a list, it took two weeks for them to provide me with a list of five.. TWO WEEKS instead of immediately.. can you believe two weeks… Those five books were only on Amazon, I could not find them anywhere else, and the sales of the books are terrible. As to the so called reviews, there are more reviews by “Created by GHOST WRITERS.” rather than actual books written and published by actual individuals. Stay away. They also use fictitious names rather than their country of origin, India.” – Ron Carson 11/08/25

The Citibank Dossier: How Empire’s Banks Enslave Truth

“Yesterday I received a letter from Citibank that really upset me. Their investigative approach favors merchants over customers. A Citibank employee told me that I could “Chargeback” three payments processed by TekVersify on behalf of Authors Hike. That same individual noted refunded amounts totaling $5,575.00. Yet, just because TekVersify said, “The services were provided as intended.” With that statement, the facts of refunds did not matter and I received the amount of $1950.00 put back on my Costco Citibank Visa Card. I anticipate the $4,800 and $600 charges will follow. So I have escalate from my end and provide the documentation as additional proof.” – Robert Brown 07/16/25

WATCH OUT

“Unfortunately, our experience did not go as expected. After requesting a refund, we have now been waiting for over 6 months without any resolution. Despite multiple inquiries, the refund has not been provided yet.” – neha 07/15/25

FRAUD

“They never could do the illustration as it was asked, and despite staying (sic), they will refund your money if you cancle (sic), but they DO NOT.” – also from neha – 05/28/25

(Authors Hike contested those two complaints from the same person, and said they’d contact TrustPilot about the issue. The reviews were NOT removed by TrustPilot.)

This company is not reliable

“This company is not reliable, they will scam people through some so-called subsidiary companies that if you do due diligence on them you will discover they are scam companies. Also, they did a very bad job of editing my book for a cost of over 1000 USD I had to redo the whole editing myself, please anyone should be aware of online scam businesses, especially in publishing, marketing etc.” – Antoine Zammarieh 4/08/24

