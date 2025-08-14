Scammer Authors Hike / AuthorsHike.com Goes NUCLEAR on Victim After He Reported Them to WritersWeekly!

When scammers go after us or their victims, I’m always VERY happy to give them even more exposure on WritersWeekly! Our website has excellent Google rankings because we’ve been in business for so long AND because we provide such informative and quality content.

So, Authors Hike / AuthorsHike.com, this one’s for you!

Hi Angela,

Oh, did I get hell last night. (Your warning post) got their (Authors Hike’s) ire up. I was threatened with everything under the sun. Furthermore, I had paid for a nice, many-paged website. They instantly took it down. The guy who phoned and threatened was:

ALAN WALKER

Senior Business Analyst | Authors Hike

📧 alan.walker@authorshike.com

🌐 www.authorshike.com

📞 (888) 412-0392 Extension – 1039

Hi insists I take it down. I said I had not put it up and would not take it down, especially if it contained the truth. My website was immediately down and he claims all hell will break lose for me. You got a reaction I never could.

Thank you.

MY RESPONSE

If he calls you again, tell him all correspondence must be in writing. Tell him to email you, and hang up the phone. He probably will then email you. I’d like to see those emails, too.

Thank you soooo much for helping other authors!!! We have very good rankings on Google. LOTS of authors are going to see the post and Authors Hike will probably soon be out of business. Bravo! 🙂

