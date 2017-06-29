From The Home Office

We’ve Been Keeping a Secret… Can You Guess What It Is?

June 29, 2017 2 Comments

We’ve been keeping a secret for awhile now and we’re almost ready to tell you all what it is. We’ve been dropping hints in WritersWeekly for some time and, this week, we’re going to share some photos.

Can you guess what our secret is based on these random family photos taken this past week?

Mason Turned 11!!

 

That’s a 4-foot TARPON! I tried to catch him but he thumbed his nose at me, and left with the outgoing tide. We will meet again, my fine finned friend!

 

Mondays aren’t so bad when they look like this!

 

That’s Max with his friend. He’s in intermediate sailing classes now. Next month, he starts training for racing!

 

It looks like an explosion but it was actually fireworks. I didn’t realize I caught this cool photo until I was reviewing my pictures later that evening.

 

Mason enjoying the sunset on his birthday.

 

Max (age 15) who doesn’t like it much when Mom makes him pose for pictures. He’s already over 6 feet tall and he wears a size 13 shoe! We call him our gentle giant. 🙂

 

Mason LOVES the rainy season! He enjoys the exhilarating winds that push in from Tampa Bay every afternoon. And, to think…just six years ago, when we moved to Florida, he was terrified of thunderstorms!

 

We took off “early” on Monday night (at 7:00 p.m.) to go fishing. I took this shot as a thunderstorm was brewing at sunset.

 

Mason caught one!

 

This is WritersWeekly’s Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon. We paid him “overtime” in the form of ice cold beer so he’d lend us his Tampa Bay fishing expertise (and share his poles and tackle with us!). Here, he’s de-hooking Mason’s fish. Between all of us, we caught 11 fish and lost 2 big ones. I’d like to imagine they were HUGE tarpon… 😉

And, Wednesday evening, God’s glory was on full display! 🙂

If you think you can guess our secret, contact me HERE.

Hugs to all!
Angela

Hugs to all,
Angela

2 Responses to "We’ve Been Keeping a Secret… Can You Guess What It Is?"

  1. Paula Richey  June 29, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Hi Angela, I tried to send you a guess but it kept getting flagged as spam. 🙁

    Reply
    • By Angela Hoy - Publisher of WritersWeekly.com  July 1, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      Our form went wonky over the weekend. It’s now linking directly to my email. 🙂

      Reply

