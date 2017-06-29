We’ve Been Keeping a Secret… Can You Guess What It Is?

We’ve been keeping a secret for awhile now and we’re almost ready to tell you all what it is. We’ve been dropping hints in WritersWeekly for some time and, this week, we’re going to share some photos.
Can you guess what our secret is based on these random family photos taken this past week?
And, Wednesday evening, God’s glory was on full display! 🙂
If you think you can guess our secret, contact me HERE.
Hugs to all!
Angela
Hi Angela, I tried to send you a guess but it kept getting flagged as spam. 🙁
Our form went wonky over the weekend. It’s now linking directly to my email. 🙂