We’ve Been Keeping a Secret… Can You Guess What It Is?

We’ve been keeping a secret for awhile now and we’re almost ready to tell you all what it is. We’ve been dropping hints in WritersWeekly for some time and, this week, we’re going to share some photos.

Can you guess what our secret is based on these random family photos taken this past week?

And, Wednesday evening, God’s glory was on full display! 🙂

If you think you can guess our secret, contact me HERE.

Hugs to all!

Angela

RELATED (AND MORE HINTS!):

Our Old House Caught on Fire!

A Screaming Cat and Flying Buckets! Whoo hoo!!

Funny Photos from Our Beach Vacation! No, REALLY!

How I Became a Smuggler…

Lesson Learned from Capt. Ron? LIVE Life While You Still Can!

We’re Moving to St. Pete!

WritersWeekly’s Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon, Takes His “Home Office” on the High Seas!

Hugs to all,

Angela

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

http://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It

and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html