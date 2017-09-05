LAST CHANCE – The Fall 24-Hour Short Story Contest is THIS SATURDAY!

As our Managing Editor, Brian, announced last week, we have become grandparents! Our daughter, Ali, and her husband, Justin, delivered a beautiful bundle of joy at 2:29 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29th. It wasn’t easy and Ali ended up having a c-section. She and Jack are home and doing extremely well and that little angel has us all wrapped around his finger!

Unfortunately, we are all currently planning to evacuate to Orlando on Thursday morning if Hurricane Irma heads our way. I will post more pictures of Jack next week, after the hurricane passes. For now, we’re frantically making lists, and packing up our essential items. Since we live on a boat now, we’re not sure what we’re going to come home to. We have insurance but it took us a year to find this boat and we’re not looking forward to starting all over. But, we will if we have to. I explained to all the children (young ones and adult) that what matters most is that we’re all safe. Everything material can be replaced.

Don't forget to sign up for the FALL, 2017 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

THIS WEEK’S MASONISM

Mason and I were sitting outside, talking about how much we have in common, namely our love of thunderstorms.

Mason said, “Yeah, I’m basically you…but I’m not a girl!”

Hugs to all!

Angela

