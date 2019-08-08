Dog Ear Publishing authors say they were scammed; Man made $370K shipping dirt to Amazon, AND MUCH MORE! Whispers and Warnings for 08/08/2019

We’ve been warning authors about Dog Ear Publishing FOR MONTHS!

‘We were scammed’: A dozen authors say Dog Ear Publishing owes them thousands

“Records including emails and court filings also document various contact and complaints from five other authors interviewed. Not one has received a solid answer for why Dog Ear hasn’t paid them, even as the company’s own tracker continued to show authors their books were selling.”

Sarah Palin’s Lawsuit Marches On

Appeals Court Revives Sarah Palin’s Defamation Lawsuit Against ‘The New York Times’

“The Times editorial, published in 2017, suggested that materials distributed by Palin’s political action committee played a role in inciting a mass shooting in Tucson, Ariz., that killed six people and seriously wounded Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.”

Amazon Used as Fence Operation for Stolen Goods

Amazon drivers part of $10 million theft ring, FBI says

“The sale of stolen or counterfeit goods on Amazon or other digital marketplaces is not uncommon, but it was not immediately clear how many other schemes had reached such a volume of sales.”

One Might Say This Guy Became “Filthy Rich” by Scamming Amazon

Amazon allegedly scammed out of $370K by 22-year-old’s return shipments of dirt

“The return packages would end up sitting around in Amazon’s warehouses where they aren’t checked often. The scam wasn’t discovered until through a random search where someone opened a box and discovered it was full of dirt.”

Porn Companies Have Filed Almost HALF of All Copyright Infringement Suits in the US This Year

Porn Purveyors’ Use of Copyright Lawsuits Has Judges Seeing Red

“Malibu Media and Strike 3 have nothing on the actions of two lawyers, who sometimes worked under the name Prenda Law. They would upload the movies themselves to peer-to-peer sites, use shell companies to sue anyone who took the bait, and made up elaborate tales to hide their actions. Between 2011 and 2014, they collected some $6 million based on settlements of $3,000 or less, according to federal prosecutors.”

“Stairway To Heaven” Lawsuit to Continue.

Led Zeppelin receive support from 123 artists in Stairway To Heaven copyright case

“The band were originally accused of copying Spirit track Taurus, which was released three years before 1971’s Stairway To Heaven. The case centred on the descending chord sequence at the beginning of the Led Zeppelin song.”

Big Newspaper Merger

USA Today owner Gannett merges with GateHouse Media to form massive newspaper company

“New Media Investment Group, the parent company of GateHouse Media, said that it had arrived at an agreement to acquire Gannett (GCI) for a combination of stock and cash.”

The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing

Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.







The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.

