COMPLAINTS about Dog Ear Publishing – WOW…

Read detailed complaints about Dog Ear at the following sites:

The Alliance of Independent Authors has issued a WATCHDOG ADVISORY against Dog Ear Publishing.

31 Complaints at the at the Better Business Bureau.

Those contain numerous allegations of late/missing royalty payments, and a variety of excuses by the publisher reported by authors on that site – from blaming the retailers/distributor, to having a computer system that can’t handle their growth, to switching bank accounts and not having new checks yet, to running out of stamps, and even a broken stamp machine.

Dog Ear lost its Better Business Bureau accreditation in March, 2019.

Complaints Board negative reviews from Dog Ear authors are HERE, HERE and HERE.

And, there are several negative reviews about Dog Ear Publishing on YELP.

One author sued Dog Ear and claims they never showed up for the hearing, leading to a default judgement in her favor. She delivered it to their office, and is now asking the court to compel their bank to pay her.

This is yet another example of why all authors must research a firm THOROUGHLY before sending them money.

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets.

