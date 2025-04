Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 04/03/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 800 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.

Freelance Business Reporter

The Epoch Times

Freelance Writer

Bunny Search

Freelance Writer

dk Rohr Media Group, LLC

Freelance Finance/Real Estate Instagram + TikTok Content Creator

Munoz Ghezlan ltd

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$80/hour

Ferroic

Remote Full-Time CMC Technical Writer

Leadstack Inc.

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $80-$85/hour

Cube Hub Inc.

Remote Full-Time Editor

Advarra

Remote Full-Time Writer

MBO Partners

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $80K/year

Researched Nutritionals

Freelance Investment Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour

US Tech Solutions

Freelance Copywriter

Braintrust

Freelance Game Writer

Anzir

Freelance User Experience Writer – Pays $75-$80/hour

Jobility Talent Solutions

Remote Full-Time CDI Query Writer

Accuity

Remote Full-Time API Tech Writer – Pays $65K/year

Atento

Freelance Content Writer

Siege Media

Remote Full-Time Writer – Pays 60K-$70K/year

Allrecipes

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

WebstaurantStore

Freelance Copywriter

Mindrift

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $18-$20/hour

Pyramid Consulting, Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $50-$55/hour

Morph Enterprise

Freelance Writer

Storygrounds

Freelance B2B Copywriter – Pays $40-$45/hour

Robert Half

Freelance Content Writer

360 Technology

Freelance Content Writer

Braintrust

Remote Full-Time Writer and Reporter – Pays $60-$62/hour

Vertisystem

Freelance Tech/SaaS Content Writer

Siege Media

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $45-$50/hour

24 Seven Talent

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $55K-$70K/year

Inizio Evoke

Remote Full-Time Document Writer

Harbor IT

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $60-$80/hour

LeadStack Inc.

Remote Full-Time Weekend Newsletter Writer/Social Writer

Morning Brew Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer

GlobalPoint Inc.

Freelance Content and Copy Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour

Robert Half

Freelance Technical Writer

Mavensoft Technologies

Freelance Content & SEO Specialist – Pays $2500-$5000/month

Boldin

Freelance Thai Content Writer

Avance Consulting

Freelance SEO Copywriter – Pays $25-$30/hour

The Mom Project

Freelance Pets Editor – Pays $30-$35/hour

The Arena Platform Inc.

