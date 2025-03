Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 03/27/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 800 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.

Freelance Travel Writers

Travel Lemming LLC

Freelance Anime News Editor

Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance SEO Content Writer/Copywriter

Empower Energy Solutions, LLC

Freelance Data Governance Content Writer

Omniscient

Freelance AI Content Creator & Editor – Pays $20/hour

Page One Power

Freelance Computing Writer – Pays $25/hour

Digital Trends

Freelance Copywriter

Matthews International Corporation

Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour

Daks Publishing Inc.

Freelance Writer

The Nerd Stash

Freelance Content Writer

Tikka Charcoal Grill

Freelance Art Director and Copywriter – Pays $40-$60/hour

24 Seven Talent

Freelance Copywriter/Content Creator

Social Discovery Group

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $25/hour

Uplift Marketing

Freelance Copywriter

321 the Agency

Freelance Writer

HBCU Research Magazine

Freelance Social Media Writer – Pays $50-$75/hour

Lickability

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

Tutored by Teachers

Freelance AI Content Writer – Pays $55/hour

Planet Interactive

Freelance Specifications Writer

Actalent

Freelance Copywriter

The Lactation Network

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $75K-$95K/year

Jobot

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour

Board.org

Remote Full-Time Auto Supplement Writer – Pays $34-$37/hour

National General

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $62K-$68K/year

WTWH Media LLC

Freelance Technical Writer

nTech Workforce

Freelance Copywriter

SGK

Freelance Digital Content Writer

Izzo Travel

Freelance African Folktale Writer/Contributor

Anike Foundation Inc.

Freelance Digital Marketing Copywriter

Pearmill

Freelance Research Writers

Upwork

Freelance Game Writer

Anzir

Freelance Media Sales & Technical Writer

Global Technical Talent, an Inc. 5000 Company

Freelance Content Writer

Tier4 Group

Remote Full-Time Principal Writer

Red Ventures

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $40-$50/hour

Beacon Hill

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $50-$55/hour

ECLARO

