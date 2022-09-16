Journal of Information Ethics
Box 32
West Wardsboro VT 05360
Phone: (802)896-6781
Fax:
Website: https://mcfarlandbooks.com/imprint/journal-of-information-ethics/
Guidelines: https://mcfarlandbooks.com/imprint/journal-of-information-ethics/
Editor: Robert Hauptman, Editor
Email address: Hauptman@stcloudstate.edu
About The Publication:
“JIE publishes columns, articles and reviews that deal with the production, dissemination, storage and retrieval of information in an ethical context.” 75% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Biannual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within two years of acceptance. Responds within one week.
Pays $25-$50
Current Needs:
Queries. Pays $25-$50. Submit query by email.
“JIE is a scholarly publication; write mellifluously.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes