Apex Magazine, Apex Publications
P.O. Box 24323
Lexington KY 40524
Phone:
Fax:
Website: https://www.apex-magazine.com/
Guidelines: https://www.apex-magazine.com/submission-guidelines
Editor: Jason Sizemore, Publisher; Lesley Conner, Managing Editor.
Email address: apex.submission-at-gmail.com
About The Publication:
100% freelance. “We want science fiction, fantasy, horror, and mash-ups of all three—the dark, weird stuff down at the bottom of your little literary heart. This magazine is not a publication credit, it is a place to put your secret places and dreams on display. Short fiction.” Unsolicited poetry not accepted. Welcomes new writers. Monthly. Pays 30 days after publication. Publishes ms 3-9 months after acceptance. Buys first rights and non-exclusive anthology rights. Responds 30-60 days.
Pays $0.08/word. Stories no longer than 7500 words.
Current Needs:
See guidelines. Fiction: Pays $0.08/word. Stories no longer than 5000 words. Submit manuscript to apex.submission@gmail.com ONLY.
Pays $0.08/word.
