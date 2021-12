Apex Magazine, Apex Publications

P.O. Box 24323

Lexington KY 40524

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.apex-magazine.com/

Guidelines: https://www.apex-magazine.com/submission-guidelines

Editor: Jason Sizemore, Publisher; Lesley Conner, Managing Editor.

Email address: apex.submission-at-gmail.com

About The Publication:

100% freelance. “We want science fiction, fantasy, horror, and mash-ups of all three—the dark, weird stuff down at the bottom of your little literary heart. This magazine is not a publication credit, it is a place to put your secret places and dreams on display. Short fiction.” Unsolicited poetry not accepted. Welcomes new writers. Monthly. Pays 30 days after publication. Publishes ms 3-9 months after acceptance. Buys first rights and non-exclusive anthology rights. Responds 30-60 days.

Pays $0.08/word. Stories no longer than 7500 words.

Current Needs:

See guidelines. Fiction: Pays $0.08/word. Stories no longer than 7500 words. Submit manuscript to apex.submission@gmail.com ONLY.

Pays $0.08/word.

Welcomes New Writers: