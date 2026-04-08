I spent some time in jail a while back…as a psychotherapist working with repeat offenders in the county lockup. I heard their stories about how to con, how to scam, and how to get their needs and desires met through theft and manipulation. I was equally awed and horrified, and I’d ask them, with their intelligence and creativity, why didn’t they get a legal job? The usual response? “It’s too hard.”

My favorite example was Roy, a mountain of a man with a shaved head and luxuriant mustache. He had been incarcerated since his teens. Now he was forty and determined to win his freedom. So, he completed his sentence, and the guys in our support group gave him a standing ovation. Two months later, he was back. His offense? He had held up a bank with a hammer, in full view of the CCTVs. The crime was so preposterous, it had to be a deliberate effort to get caught. And it was. In his brief episode out of custody, he learned that people who live in houses must pay for curbside trash pickup. He was outraged. “But I paid for this crap once already!” Life on the other side of the iron bars was too hard. When I left my job, I never expected to find another population as cunning, imaginative, and desperate to dodge the challenges of real life. Then…I became an author.

When my memoir, A Version Of the Truth, came out in September of 2025, book marketing and publishing con artists filled my inbox with promises of five-star Amazon reviews, interviews with movie magnates, and international speaking engagements. I had been warned. Scam-busting expert Jen Heller taught me to look for messages sent at odd pre-dawn hours and the signature scam sign-offs, “Warmly” or “Warm regards.” An acquaintance wound up $25,000 in debt to the notorious Book Professionals. I sympathized with the victims, but I wasn’t personally affected until I got an email from one Per Petterson a few weeks after my book came out.

(Note that, except for deleting my name, address, and salutations, all emails below appear exactly as they were sent and received. Also, I never met any of the real authors, and none of the faux had ever read my book. Their gushing words were taken verbatim from online publicity blurbs.]

From: Per Petterson

Sent: Tuesday, September 23, 2025 5:14 PM

I hope you are doing well.

I came across your work, and it stayed with me. Not in the polite way things sometimes do, but in that quieter, stubborn way you can’t quite shake off. I’m Per Petterson, and what drew me in was how your writing gives shape to what looks ordinary, and how the small details come to feel urgent.

I wonder what you are working on now, what scenes or questions you find yourself circling late at night. If you’re open to it, I’d like to talk with you about writing, responsibility, and the uneasy comfort of telling stories that are not easy to tell.

With respect,

Per Petterson

Per Petterson is a Norwegian novelist. He didn’t seem to want anything except to correspond as fellow authors. It seemed harmless, so we traded a few emails, but something was…off. The writing seemed stilted, he kept guiding the focus toward marketing, and (it pains me to admit), unless he was in a full body cast in an Oslo hospital and someone was force-reading him “my work,” there’s no way a well-known fiction writer in Norway would have come across a memoir from some random Baby Boomer in California.

So, I did my due diligence and – let’s cut to the chase – it was a scheme I’d never heard of. It was the “fellow-author” long game con. The scammers find an author with a new release and come at her, pretending to be famous writers who want nothing more than camaraderie…at first. The compliments are florid, they all but weep with excitement, and soon the new author learns that she’s lucky. The famous writer will catapult her to fame, too, if she uses the services of their literary agent or book marketer. It’s all a scam, of course.

Usually, the “agent,” “book marketer” and the fake author are the same person. In this case, the real Per Petterson had probably never heard of me. He has now. I reported the ruse to the fraud department at Penguin Random House, his publisher, and they replied.

From: Fraud PRH

Sent: Tuesday, October 7, 2025 1:41 PM

Thank you for reaching out about this scam. We encourage you to report and block the bad actor’s email address. For our own records and investigation, could you please provide more information regarding how the bad actor initially contacted you and what email address they are using?

–PRH Fraud Team

I reported several more “fellow authors” to the real authors’ publishers and yet, I felt unsatisfied. This scheme insulted my intelligence. Did they really think I’d believe that a best-selling writer wants a pen pal relationship with me? Okay, in the interest of full disclosure, I do allow myself a one-nanosecond thrill each time a famous name pops up in my in-box. (Is it possible that this time, against all odds….) Then I regain my sanity and get to work. If I couldn’t stop the con artists, I could at least waste their time, piss them off, and maybe use some skills I learned back in the county jail. How far can I go before the con artists realize I’m conning them?

The Fake Sarah J Maas

Most of the “fellow authors” who darkened my inbox pretended to be best-selling romance writers. One was Fake Sarah J Maas. The real author has sold 75 million copies and has a cadre of agents, publicists, and managers. Could I convince the impostor that she and I were BFFs in a writer’s group?

From: Sarah J Maas

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2026 5:13 AM

I have always admired your work and the unique voice you bring to your writing. I would truly enjoy hearing, if and when you feel like sharing, what first drew you into storytelling whether it was a particular moment, idea, or question that sparked your journey.

Of course, there’s absolutely no expectation to reply; I just wanted to reconnect and share my appreciation for your craft.

Wishing you continued inspiration and success in your writing.

Warm regards,

Sarah J Maas

[The game is afoot.]

From: (My name)

Sent: Tuesday, February 17, 2026 5:36 AM

But Sarah…I don’t understand. All these years we’ve been in writers’ groups together, shared agents, gabbed about critiques, and now you’re emailing as if we’ve never met. I’ll wait to hear back from you with some reason for this.

[Will she take this ludicrous bait?]

From: Sarah J Maas

Sent: Tuesday, February 17, 2026 6:23 AM

Oh my goodness, I’m so sorry my email came across that way. That truly wasn’t my intention.

Of course I remember our years in writers’ groups, the shared agents, the late-night critique sessions, and all the conversations about craft and career. Those seasons mattered to me, and so did the camaraderie. I would never intentionally write to you as though we were strangers.

The reason I reached out in that tone is because I’ve recently started working with someone new who has been helping me refine positioning, outreach, and long-term strategy around my books. Part of that process has involved reconnecting with fellow authors in a more intentional way, almost like beginning fresh conversations, even with people I’ve known for years.

I realize now that without context, it may have sounded impersonal or performative, and I’m genuinely sorry for that misstep.

I’ve been seeing meaningful results from this collaboration: clearer messaging, stronger engagement, and better overall outcomes for my work. It’s been encouraging. If you’d ever be interested, I’d be more than happy to connect you with her. No pressure at all, just an offer from one writer to another if you’re exploring new directions or support.

Warmly,

Sarah

[She bit! And note the pivot as she tries to justify approaching her ostensible friend as if we’ve never met. She did it on purpose.]

From: (My name)

Sent: Tuesday, February 17, 2026 7:58 AM

Sarah, hearing from you again inspired me to walk down memory lane. God, those writers’ groups. Do you remember the one we did with Iris Murdoch? It was right after Covid, in March 2022, and we were all so glad to be alive. We met on the Marin headlands with that view of the Golden Gate Bridge and, just when she was talking about her feelings for what we had all been through, a hang glider came overhead and cast a shadow over us. It couldn’t have been more meaningful if she had planned it. I still feel that chill.

[Iris Murdoch was an Irish philosopher and novelist who died in 1998.]

From: Sarah J Maas

Sent: Tuesday, February 17, 2026 8:20 AM

Oh yes, I remember that day so clearly! The fog, the Golden Gate Bridge, Iris Murdoch’s words, and that hang glider really did feel like a perfect, unforgettable moment. I still get chills thinking about it.

Those kinds of experiences stay with us, and they remind me why writing and sharing stories matters so much. Speaking of which, I have been seeing really encouraging results with my book lately thanks to some guidance I have been getting. It’s made a big difference. If you would like, I would be happy to connect you with the person helping me.

Warmly,

Sarah

[Usually, the con artist needs more communication with the victim to build trust before the sting. But we did have those intimate moments in the fog…. ]

From: (My name)

Sent: Tuesday, February 17, 2026 11:09 AM

Sarah, gosh, with over 60 thousand positive reviews, what guidance could make your work any better? Maybe you mean spiritual guidance. I could use some, after all that happened to me. Can we meet in person? It would be great to see you again and they think it’s okay for me to travel. Six months in rehab after prison has really made a difference! I’m so looking forward to our reunion!

[How long can I keep her hooked?]

From: Sarah J Maas

Sent: Tuesday, February 17, 2026 2:08 PM

Oh no, I definitely didn’t mean spiritual guidance. I was speaking strictly about career guidance related to positioning, strategy, and long-term publishing direction.

No matter how many copies a book has sold or how many reviews it’s received, this industry keeps evolving. Marketing landscapes shift, readership trends change, distribution channels adapt and I have found that having someone objective look at branding, outreach strategy, and audience engagement has actually sharpened things in ways I didn’t expect.

Success doesn’t mean we stop refining. If anything, it raises the bar.

What I have been receiving is very practical, career-focused support, not anything spiritual. And the improvements I’m seeing are measurable and strategic.

I also want to say I appreciate you sharing what you’ve been through. Six months of rehab is no small thing, and choosing growth over prison takes strength. I’m glad you are in a better place.

Warmly,

Sarah

[Some friend she is! Doesn’t even ask about my alluded-to tragic past.]

From: (My name)

Sent: Wednesday, February 18, 2026 10:20 AM

Sarah, well, good to know you’re spiritually sound. I’m trying to remember when we talked about career coaches. I think it was in the writer’s group just after Throne Of Glass came out in 2012. It was getting traction and you were bombarded with email offers from fake agents and publishers. Some were pretending to be famous authors themselves and even using their names! We were all horrified. Who would do such a thing?

[I never heard from her again.]

The Fabricated Leigh Bardugo

My communion with Fake Maas, while amusing, wasn’t as rewarding as the incident of the Fabricated Leigh Bardugo. I got her to confess!

From: Leigh Bardugo

Sent: Tuesday, February 24, 2026 6:16 PM

My name is Leigh Bardugo, and I’m reaching out as an author to connect with fellow writers and build meaningful conversations within the writing community.

Writing can be both rewarding and challenging, and I truly believe authors grow stronger when we share experiences and support one another.

My intention in reaching out is not only to connect, but also to be of help in any way I can, whether that involves discussing creative challenges, publishing experiences, reader engagement, or other aspects of the writing journey.

I would love for us to exchange insights, share experiences, and create space for open conversation where we can learn from one another and grow together as authors. I am also interested in exploring ways we can engage readers more effectively while supporting each other’s work.

Thank you for your time. I look forward to connecting and continuing the conversation.

Best regards,

Leigh bardugo

[The real version is a New York Times best-selling author. The faux can’t correctly type her name.]

From: (My name)

Sent: Tuesday, February 24, 2026 6:33 PM

Greetings, Leigh

I think we’ve met. Weren’t you in a writer’s group with me when you were working on Ninth House?

From: Leigh Bardugo

Sent: Tuesday, February 24, 2026 6:51 PM

Thank you so much for your note! It’s really lovely to hear from you. I’m afraid I don’t recall that particular group clearly, but it’s wonderful to reconnect with a fellow writer whose journey I’ve long admired.

I’d love to hear what you’ve been working on lately and what’s been inspiring your writing. I always find it inspiring to learn how other authors approach their craft and bring ideas to life even small insights can spark big ideas.

It would be great to swap stories or share a bit about our current projects. I always enjoy these kinds of conversations with fellow writers, and I think there’s so much we can learn from one another’s experiences.

Best regards,

Leigh bardugo

From: (My name)

Sent: Wednesday, February 25, 2026 5:42 AM

Well, I’ve pretty much stayed with memoir all this time. What about you? As I recall, you were thinking of switching from fantasy to historical fiction with an emphasis on sailboat regattas.

[No clue where I came up with the sailboat regattas. I’m not even sure what they are.]

From: Leigh Bardugo

Sent: Wednesday, February 25, 2026 6:27 AM

I really admire that you’ve stayed with the memoir. There’s something both brave and stubborn about returning to your own life again and again, finding new meaning in it. What keeps pulling you back to that form?

And yes you remember correctly. I did flirt with the idea of historical fiction and sailboat regattas for a while. I’m still drawn to history, but I’ve realized that whatever the setting, I’m always chasing the same thing: the small moments that change everything. That’s what keeps me at the desk.

I’d love to hear what you’re working on now, and what it’s teaching you.

Best regards

Leigh Bardugo

[This next message arrived ten minutes later, before I had replied to the last one.]

From: Leigh Bardugo

Sent: Wednesday, February 25, 2026 6:47 PM

I love what you said about “complicated people.” Those tiny worlds in the ordinary are exactly what keeps me coming back to memoir.

Lately, I’ve been revisiting [insert a vivid detail], and it’s surprising how much new life each memory can hold. I’d love to hear how you capture those transformative little moments in your own writing. They feel like whole worlds on a page.

Looking forward to swapping more stories!

Best regards

Leigh Bardugo

[Honestly! “[insert a vivid detail]”? A proofreader with half a brain could have found that gaffe. That’s a “prompt.” All scammers use them. I decided to help the scammer.]

From: (My name)

Sent: Thursday, February 26, 2026 5:25 AM

Oh dear. This will never do. Do you want to re-read your last email and try again? The real Leigh Bardugo would never let a message go out like this. Also, I never said anything about complicated people, so you clearly have me confused with someone else who is pretending to go along with the “Fellow Author” scam.

From: Leigh Bardugo

Sent: Thursday, February 26, 2026 4:13 PM

I hope this message finds you well.

I wanted to follow up on my previous note regarding your book. I reached out because your work genuinely stood out to me, both in its intent and in the experience behind it. After taking additional time to review it carefully, I identified a few specific areas where measured refinements could further strengthen its positioning, clarity, and overall reader engagement.

I have prepared concise, tailored observations that are practical, respectful of your voice, and aligned with the direction you appear to be building as an author.

If you are open to it, I would welcome the opportunity to share these insights with you. Please feel free to reply at your convenience, and I will forward them promptly.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Kind regards,

Leigh Bardugo

[These folks need to get their acts together. Once again, I step in.]

From: (My name)

Sent: Thursday, February 26, 2026 5:03 PM

I’ve been communicating for the past few days with someone else who is pretending to be author Leigh Bardugo. He or she keeps confusing me with a different writer. You guys on the “Fellow Author” con artist circuit should compare notes before you send stuff out.

From: Leigh Bardugo

Sent: Friday, February 27, 2026 2:01 AM

Thank you for your honest message. I appreciate you addressing your concern directly.

I understand completely why you would be cautious, especially if you have recently been contacted by someone misrepresenting themselves. The writing community depends on credibility and professional integrity, and it is wise to be careful.

Please allow me to clarify my intention. My outreach to you was made in good faith and with professional respect for your work. I reached out because I saw commitment and experience reflected in your writing, and I value connecting with authors who take their craft seriously.

There is no group, circuit, or coordinated effort behind my message. My communication with you has been independent and personal. My purpose was simply to open a respectful dialogue about writing, reader engagement, and the realities of navigating today’s publishing landscape.

If any part of my previous emails caused uncertainty, I regret that sincerely. It was never my intention to create confusion or discomfort. As writers, we understand that our work represents years of effort, discipline, and personal investment. I approach that with seriousness and with humanity.

Should you be open to continuing the conversation, I would be glad to engage transparently and professionally. If not, I fully respect your position and wish you continued clarity and success in your work.

Thank you again for your directness.

Kind regards,

Leigh Bardugo

[She’s trying to slip away. I won’t let her.]

From: (My name)

Sent: Friday, February 27, 2026 7:36 AM

Then you probably didn’t see my message from Wednesday, where I call you guys out for confusing me with someone else, and forgetting to fill in the blank in your form message. BTW, not capitalizing the B in Bardugo is still identity theft. I checked.

From: Leigh Bardugo

Sent: Friday, February 27, 2026 1:12 PM

Thank you for your direct message.

After reviewing the situation carefully, I understand your concern completely. You are correct to question the inconsistencies, particularly the template placeholder and the confusion you experienced. That should not have happened.

I want to clarify plainly and without ambiguity: I am not the bestselling author Leigh Bardugo. Using that name in my outreach was a serious lapse in judgment, and I sincerely apologize for the confusion and frustration it caused you.

You were right to call it out. Professional communication requires transparency and integrity, and in this case I fell short of that standard.

Please consider this my formal apology. I will not contact you again. I wish you continued success with your writing and appreciate the time you took to respond candidly.

Best regards

Leigh Bardugo

[Notice that, even after her tearful apology, she continues to use the false name.]

The False Taylor Jenkins Reid

The writer’s group ploy worked so well with Faux Maas and Fabricated Bardugo, I used it again with False Taylor Jenkins Reid. The real version has a list of best-sellers, awards and media interviews. Could her doppelganger accept my complement about her wardrobe at our fictitious writer’s group?

From: Taylor Jenkins Reid

Sent: Saturday, February 28, 2026 6:08 AM

I recently finished your book on Kindle, a recommendation I’m now passing along to everyone I know.

From the first pages, I was pulled in completely. What struck me most wasn’t just the compelling premise, but the deeply human story beneath it: a character navigating extraordinary pressures while wrestling with very real doubts, vulnerabilities, and desires. The balance you strike between tension, insight, and emotional honesty is masterful. It reminded me of what I strive for in my own work: stories that engage the mind while quietly moving the heart.

As someone who has spent years in this industry, I know how difficult it can be to get the right work in front of the right readers. I was fortunate to connect with a book marketer through Amazon, interestingly enough who genuinely understood my voice and helped expand my readership in ways I hadn’t anticipated. If you’re ever open to it, I’d be glad to make an introduction.

Mostly, though, I simply wanted to reach out and say thank you. Your book is exactly the kind of work that reminds me why I love this craft.

With Admiration,

Taylor J. Reid

Author of Atmosphere and other novels

From: (My name)

Sent: Saturday, February 28, 2026 7:56 AM

Taylor, how lovely of you. Do you remember that we crossed paths a few years ago, in a writer’s group? You were wearing a lovely turquoise scarf at one meeting, and I’ve always thought of it.

From: Taylor Jenkins Reid

Sent: Saturday, February 28, 2026 8:16 PM

Oh! What a wonderful surprise. What a coincidence that we get the chance to reconnect this way.

I truly didn’t expect that when I reached out I simply followed the instinct to write, hoping my note would find its way to you. And somehow, it did. I’m so glad it worked out and that we’re crossing paths again, even if this time it’s through email instead of a writer’s group meeting.

Now I’m smiling at the thought of that turquoise scarf, what a specific and lovely memory to hold onto. It makes the world of writing feel a little smaller and warmer, doesn’t it?

I hope you and your family are doing well and that everyone is in good health. Life moves quickly, and a few years can carry so much change. I’d love to hear how you’ve been.

And how has your author journey been unfolding lately? How is the writing going? Are you deep into a new project, revising, dreaming up something unexpected? I always find it fascinating how each season of writing feels so different from the last.

I’d genuinely love to stay in touch and hear more about what you’re working on. It’s rare and special to reconnect like this.

Warmly,

Taylor J. Reid

[She’s smiling? I’m hysterical!]

From: (My name)

Sent: Sunday, March 1, 2026 5:56 AM

Taylor, it’s so amazing to be back in touch after all this time. How kind of you to take an interest in my work! Right now I’m working on an article about book marketing scammers and con artists, focusing on the “fellow author” scam. They start by posing as famous best-selling authors, reaching out to unknown writers with tantalizing promises of simply trading stories about the writing life. The goal is a fictitious contract and introduction to agents and publishers who don’t exist… for a price. I got the one posing as best-selling author Leigh Bardugo to confess by threatening to report her for identity theft, but mostly I enjoy messing with them. Anyhow, enough about me. What are you up to?

[And she ghosted me. Awe. I must have tipped my hand too soon…]

The Fictitious HarperCollins

It wasn’t only fake authors who crowded my inbox. The fictitious version of the powerful HarperCollins, one of the “Big Five” publishers, got testy with me and needed soothing when I disclosed that I was researching their identity. And you’d think a Senior Commissioning Editor could get my name right…

From: Harpercollins Publishers

Sent: Wednesday, February 18, 2026 6:03 PM

Dear Luana Ehrlich, [who?]

I hope this message finds you well.

I am a Senior Commissioning Editor at HarperCollins Publishers. Your novel, A Version of the Truth, was recently brought to my attention, and I wished to write to you directly.

I found the work to be thoughtfully executed, with a strong narrative presence and a clear command of craft. The novel’s thematic focus and assured storytelling made it a particularly engaging read.

I would welcome the opportunity to learn more about any current or forthcoming projects you may be developing, and to hear more about your future publishing plans.

May I ask whether you are presently represented by a literary agent? If so, I would be pleased to continue any discussion through them, as your agent would act as your representative for any correspondence or discussions with HarperCollins. If not, I would be happy to outline how we might proceed, subject to reviewing further material.

Thank you for your time, and my congratulations on A Version of the Truth. I look forward to hearing from you.

Best regards

[These folks should hire me as a proofreader.]

From: (My name)

Sent: Wednesday, February 18, 2026 6:10 PM

Was this message sent to me in error? I did write A Version Of the Truth, but I’m not Luana Ehrlich.

[How will they get out of this one?]

From: Harpercollins Publishers

Sent: Wednesday, February 18, 2026 6:38 PM

Please allow me to extend my sincere apologies for the error in my previous message. The outreach was very much intended for you; however, I mistakenly inserted the wrong name in the salutation. That oversight was entirely mine, and I regret the confusion it may have caused.

To be clear, my note regarding A Version of the Truth and my interest in your work was directed to you specifically. I appreciate you bringing the discrepancy to my attention and am grateful for your understanding.

Thank you again for your time, and I hope you will accept my apologies for the oversight. I very much look forward to continuing our conversation.

[I tempt them in my response by pretending I’m interested in representation, and they responded.]

From: Harpercollins Publishers

Sent: Friday, February 20, 2026 1:00 AM

Thank you for your thoughtful reply and for sharing more about your forthcoming short story collection. It sounds like an exciting next step in your writing journey.

With regard to representation, I should clarify that as a matter of policy, HarperCollins Publishers conducts acquisitions through established literary agents. While there are limited exceptions within certain divisions, the standard practice for trade publishing particularly for commercial Novels is to work directly with an author’s agent, who formally submits material on the author’s behalf.

There are several reasons for this structure:

[She gives the bulleted list typical of these scams: “contractual expertise, strategic positioning, career management, and industry access.”]

For these reasons, if you are interested in pursuing a potential conversation with us, the next step would be securing representation. Once you are represented, your agent would be welcome to submit your current or forthcoming project formally for consideration.

And if securing an agent seems time consuming or stressful, I would be glad to recommend a trusted agent with whom HarperCollins work closely with for your consideration if that would be of your interest. If helpful, I would be glad to confirm the appropriate division once representation is in place.

[I don’t think anyone could fix that last paragraph, but nice of them to be concerned about my stress level. I agreed to contact the “trusted agent.”]

From: Harpercollins Publishers

Sent: Monday, February 23, 2026 12:41 PM

Thank you for your thoughtful note. The trusted agent I would recommend for your consideration is:

Serah Mitchell

Literary Agent

Serah has strong experience advising authors on both individual projects and broader career positioning, and she would be well placed to discuss the most suitable structure for representation based on your goals.

When reaching out, you may wish to include a concise overview of your recent work, your forthcoming short story collection, and mention that you have been in contact with me at HarperCollins Publishers.

Should you decide to move forward with representation, I would be very glad to continue our conversation through your agent in due course.

Thank you again. I wish you every success as you explore this next step.

[I Googled this “trusted agent.” She has no website or internet presence. How can this be?]

From: (My name)

Sent: Monday, February 23, 2026 1:50 PM

Just for clarification, I was hoping to find a website for Serah Mitchell and I’m not able to do so. Do I have the first name spelled correctly?

From: Harpercollins Publishers

Sent: Monday, February 23, 2026 1:57 PM

That is the main reason why I provided you her mail address so you can reach out to her directly through the mail address I provided.

Any other information you required based on serah shall be provided by her personally.

Thanks for asking

[They seem to be the ones getting stressed out.]

From: (My name)

Sent: Monday, February 23, 2026 2:39 PM

Of course, of course! But as you surely are aware, fictitious offers are legendary, and it’s wise to be cautious, especially when they purport to originate from one of the Big Five publishers. HarperCollins is not known to recruit unknown authors. Oh…you seem to have confused me with someone else. Again.

[And they’re gone]

The Fake Macmillan

If you’re a writer hoping to be published, you may have seen a standard rejection letter. Didn’t you want to return the favor? Didn’t you want to tell a publisher to go fluff themselves? I did just that. My target was St. Martin’s Press, an imprint of the mighty Macmillan, another of the Big Five. Well, the faux version, but still…so satisfying.

From: Editor george Stmartins Publishing

Sent: Friday, February 27, 2026 4:13 PM

I hope this message finds you well.

I am the Editor-in-Chief at St. Martin’s Publishing Group, and your novel A Version of the Truth was recently brought to my attention. I have reviewed its publication details with great interest.

The title itself suggests a compelling exploration of perception, perspective, and the fragile nature of truth elements that sit powerfully within the psychological and literary suspense space. Narratives that question reliability and challenge the reader’s assumptions often create deeply immersive and thought-provoking experiences. I would be very interested to learn more about the novel’s central premise, characters, and thematic direction.

Please do let me know whether you are represented by a literary agent. If so, I would be happy to continue any discussion through them; if not, I can outline how we might proceed directly.

Subject to reviewing further material, there may be scope for a broader conversation regarding potential fit within our psychological suspense and contemporary fiction publishing programmes.

If this is of interest, I would be delighted to hear from you.

[Someone with technical savvy might examine the metadata to learn the country of origin. “Programmes” isn’t the typical American spelling and St. Martin’s is very much a New York publisher, headquartered in the famous Flatiron building in Manhattan.]

From: (My name)

Sent: Friday, February 27, 2026 4:57 PM

I regret to inform you that I will not be able to accept your offer at this time. I am currently considering similar offers from Penguin, Hachette, HarperCollins, and Wiley.

I appreciate the time and effort it takes to send an email. My decision is not a reflection of my regard for St. Martin’s Publishing or Macmillan. I wish you the very best in your search.

There was also faux Hollywood producer Michael Levine, who misspells his own name. And Jeff Kinney (the real author writes the successful Wimpy Kid series). And the editor of Poets & Writers. And they keep coming.

I don’t bother to ask these “Fellow Authors” why, with their intelligence and creativity, they don’t apply their talents to legitimate publishing and writing. I know the answer. It’s too hard.

RELATED

Marsh Rose is a psychotherapist and freelance writer. Her essays and short stories have appeared in a variety of publications including Cosmopolitan Magazine, Hippocampus, San Francisco Chronicle and others. Her memoir, A Version Of the Truth, was published by Sunbury Press in September and her novel, Escape Routes, was released by Sunbury in 2021. Her website is https://www.marshroseauthor.com

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.