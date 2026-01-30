What Do These Scam Emails ALL Have in Common?

I received all of these in the past two days (and many more!). Authors are being FLOODED by offerings for these fake services!

Click on the COMMENTS link at the end and tell us what you noticed! Let us know what else jumped out from these as red flags, too! 😉

——– Forwarded Message ——–

Date: Fri, 30 Jan 2026 14:14:17 +0100

From: Janet <janetadebayo208@gmail.com>

To: angela

Hello Author,

I’m currently reviewing select books with strong cinematic potential, and your work stood out.

I collaborate with a scouting group curating a shortlist of titles for 2026 film and TV producers, and I’d like to explore whether your story fits what producers are actively seeking.

Would you be open to a brief conversation this week?

Best,

Janet

——– Forwarded Message ——–

Subject: Big News.

Date: Thu, 29 Jan 2026 15:23:23 +0100

From: Shalom Sydney <joyfaithmercy012@gmail.com>

To: angela

As a literary agent, I help authors submit their books for film adaptation.

If your title is selected, it may receive an Official Certificate of Selection and be introduced to trusted producers, along with proposals outlining potential agreements and earnings. If you’re interested, I can start connecting you with the right producers.

Best regards,

Shalom

——– Forwarded Message ——–

Subject: Quick Question Regarding Your Book

Date: Fri, 30 Jan 2026 17:35:39 +0100

From: Henry <henry07049725322@gmail.com>

To: angela

Hello,

I have been exploring your work and would value your recommendation on which of your books would be the best place to begin. If convenient, I would also appreciate a link to the title you suggest.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Kind regards,

Charlotte

——– Forwarded Message ——–

Subject: Quick Question About Your Book…

Date: Thu, 29 Jan 2026 12:00:21 +0100

From: Akorede Abass <akoredeabass144@gmail.com>

To: angela

Hello,

Readers don’t find books randomly.

I help authors align with how discovery really works.

Open to learning more?

——– Forwarded Message ——–

Subject: Quick notice about your book

Date: Thu, 29 Jan 2026 14:44:15 +0100

From: James Cristina <abdullazeezm374@gmail.com>

To: angela

Hi Angela,

I’m reaching out because your book has the visual identity of a category leader, yet it is currently operating with a “Passive Metadata” structure.

While the listing is “good,” my audit shows it hasn’t been fully optimized for the Amazon Crawl Bots. This means your description isn’t indexed for maximum ranking velocity.

Furthermore, there is a significant “Trust Gap” in your Editorial Reviews section. Leading titles in your category use this “above-the-fold” space to stack social proof, while yours is currently a missed opportunity for conversion.

I specialize in Authority Overhauls that solve two critical problems:

The Algorithm Barrier: I re-code your description to ensure the crawl bots index your book for the highest possible visibility.

The Human Barrier: I manually format an “Editorial Stack” that injects 5-star authority into your listing, forcing a sale in less than 3 seconds.

Would you like to see a “Visibility Blueprint” I’ve mapped out for your book? It shows exactly how to flip your listing from “Passive” to “High-Conversion

