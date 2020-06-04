8 Paying Children’s Markets for Writers – by Biljana Tadic

If you want to find a freelance writer’s job in a children’s niche, there are some great magazines that need writers. You can write short stories, fiction, nonfiction, poems, and fantasies.

Here are 8 paying children’s markets for writers. All links below go directly to each publisher’s writer’s guidelines.

Bazoof is a health and creativity magazine that specializes in publishing youth work (for ages 8-12). They cover topics such as: online safety, eco-education, nutrition, and fitness. The magazine accepts submissions in the following categories: 1. Lessons Learned When We Were You- true stories and experiences that happened at school, with parents, etc.; 2. It Happened to Me: longer version of the Lessons Learned story. They pay $40 for Lessons Learned and $50 for It Happened to Me.

US Kids’ magazines are for kids and parents. Jack and Jill is an American bimonthly magazine for children 6 to 12 years old. The magazine features comics, crafts, and nonfiction articles. They accept articles from 600 to 800 words, and pay $25 and up. Humpty Dumpty is magazine for children ages 2 to 6. It promotes the healthy physical and educational growth of young children. Writers can pitch anything from fiction and poetry to crafts. Articles range from 250 to 450 words. They pay $30 for short stories, $25 for poetry and $40 for crafts on publication.

Storytime is a monthly magazine for children aged 3 to 9. It is a UK magazine with subscribers from all over the world. They accept one short story per issue, between 500 and 750 words long. To increase the chances of your pitch being accepted, read a few previous copies of the magazine. They pay £150 after publication.

Animal Tales is a magazine about animals for kids aged 6 to 12. They cover animal news and fun facts, hero pet stories, and educational animal features. The magazine accepts short stories between 1,000 and 1,200 words. The story needs to have an animal theme. They pay $100 upon publication.

Aquila is a fun, educational magazine for children aged 8-13. They’re looking for short stories and features (History features, Science Scene, Guide to Space, Our World). The story should be between 1,000 and 1,300 words. The feature should be around 800 words. They pay £105 on publication.

Military Kids’ Life magazine is a quarterly print magazine for 6 to 16 years old. The magazine is all about finding your adventure as a military kid. They cover military kid friendly tips, facts about military life, creative activities, entertaining stories, essays. Articles range from 500 to 800 words. They expect query first and their pay rates vary.

Chess Life for Kids is a bimonthly magazine published by the US Chess Federation. It focuses on American chess players, instruction, and historical features. They expect a query first. Standard payment is $75 per page (approximately 500-600 words) upon publication.

Fun for Kidz Magazine is a bimonthly magazine that promotes sensitivity in the child’s relationship to animals, peers, and the adult world. They cover pets and animals, science experiments, stories, and fun facts for kids. Articles range from 300 to 650 words. They pay a minimum of $0.05/word for both fiction and nonfiction, and $10 per poem upon publication.

Biljana Tadic is a freelance writer. She is interested in history and writing about historical, social and political issues.

