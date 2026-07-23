EPISODE 50: Real Stories of Authors Who Saved Thousands After Contacting WritersWeekly About Potential Publishing Scams

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Our favorite professor, editor, and book marketer, Clayton Jones, joins us again for this episode! He is a HOOT!!!

In the “News from the Home Office” part at the beginning of the episode, we describe how Bigfoot has returned to our mountaintop neighborhood. THIS IS NOT A JOKE! Angela was a complete non-believer until she saw one two and a half years ago. They stayed for six months (lots of neighbors had encounters), and then left two years ago in March. Now, they’re back!

Okay, back to the episode!

Real Stories of Authors Who Saved Thousands After Contacting WritersWeekly About Potential Publishing Scams

In just 7 days, we saved authors over $28,000. In the past two years, we’ve saved authors an estimated $2.9 MILLION after they asked us if they were about to be scammed!

Here are a few examples from the episode:

“Rick” was about to send $350 to a woman with an American-sounding name, but she wanted him to wire the money to a guy named Abdulkareem Shiyan. She called him her “financial secretary.” We told Rick exactly how that was a scam! (We also reported that scammer/money mule to Lead Bank!)

C.M. saved $5K! He was about to send that much to KDPBookPublishers.com, an Amazon impersonator. Unfortunately, he’d previously paid the scammer $499.

K.C. was about to send a fake publisher $1,000.

S.J. was about to pay a scammer triple what they’d originally quoted her for website hosting.

One scammer quoted an author an astoundingly low price of 199£ ($400 U.S.) for editing, publication and more. Classic bait and switch!

Bobby G. was about to be extorted for an additional $1500 from a fake editor.

David C. was about to send Pen In Charge, a scammer that was already on our list, $2199. We explained to him exactly how the scam works, and he didn’t send the money!

Cynthia M. almost sent $99 to a fake book club. We’ve saved LOTS of authors from sending hundreds, to even thousands to fake “book clubs.”

We helped Gary M. recover $2,650, not from the scammer, American Book Publisherz, but from his credit card company. We have specific instructions for authors whose banks or credit card companies may be trying to force the author to “work it out” with the scammer. If more than 60 days pass, the bank can wash their hands of the entire transaction, so it’s imperative to act FAST!

On the day we recorded this episode, we save Eric N. from sending $3,999 to nybookexperts.com!

There are MANY MORE stories in this episode!

Join us, and learn the new and ever-evolving ways publishing, website design, marketing, and other scammers are trying to fool authors into sending their hard-earned money.

We will also teach YOU how to recognize these types of scams! And, we’ll make you laugh at the same time!

JOIN US! 🙂

If you enjoy the original music featured at the beginning of each episode of our podcast, and if you’d like your OWN original music for your podcast, website, and/or videos, contact Mason’s Music!

Do you think you might be the victim of a publishing scam? CONTACT ANGELA AND BRIAN.

LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE

Don’t get scammed! Publish your book with BookLocker.com.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.