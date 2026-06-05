EPISODE 43: 16 Possible Reasons Why Amazon KDP Permanently Closed Your Account (But they won’t tell YOU why you were banned!!)

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IF YOU, TOO, WERE TERMINATED BY AMAZON KDP, AUTHOR AUKE HAAN WANTS TO HEAR FROM YOU. You can email him at auke.haan@hotmail.nl.

According to Google, approximately 90% of author accounts that are terminated by Amazon KDP never get reinstated!

We were recently contacted by yet ANOTHER terminated Amazon KDP author. His unpaid royalties are $38K (!!!), and there is NOTHING he can do to get his account back (he’s tried!), nor to get his $38K. He can’t even access his files, nor see his past sales reports. He’s completely and permanently LOCKED OUT of his Amazon KDP account.

Could it happen to you? According to Google, it’s happening to thousands of authors per year now. Think about that. You’ve had your book(s) on Amazon KDP for several years. Sales have been pretty good. You may not be getting rich, but the royalties have been regular and dependable. Things have been good!

Then one day, you receive an email from Amazon KDP saying your account has been terminated. You think it’s a scam email, or a joke. But, it’s NOT! You quickly go to Amazon KDP to login to your account. Your username and password don’t work. The “forgot your password” option doesn’t work. Your account is simply GONE. You’ve been permanently banned by Amazon KDP.

Worse, they tell you that you’re not permitted to open any other Amazon KDP accounts in the future. EVER. (Many authors have tried that, even under different names and email addresses, and it never works. Amazon always knows everything!)

You go back and read the email from Amazon in its entirety. It says your account has been terminated. It says you violated KDP’s terms of service, but it doesn’t say which term(s) you violated. It simply says your account has been permanently closed, and that you can never open another account with Amazon KDP.

You send multiple messages to Amazon asking (begging!) for some explanation. You have every intent to correct anything you may have done wrong…if only you knew what that was! Their automated replies just keep saying they’re upholding their decision to ban you from their platform.

You start to panic, of course! You’ve not only lost your account, but you’ve lost whatever royalties you had coming from the previous two months. More emails simply get the same canned response: “We are upholding our original decision to terminate your account.”

Here’s the real rub: You AGREED to all of this when you signed up with Amazon KDP. It was in the “Terms of Service” when you clicked “I AGREE,” including the fact that they get to keep ALL of your unpaid royalties. For some authors, that’s in the thousands of dollars.

In this episode, we crawl under the dark underbelly of Amazon KDP, and the growing problem of authors having their accounts closed down for any number of reasons, known only to KDP’s AI/bot systems.

In this episode, we’ll share the 16 reasons Amazon will instantly and permanently ban an author from their platform. Even if you don’t think you committed any of these violations, Amazon KDP DOES. And, remember, around 90% of banned Amazon KDP accounts are NEVER REACTIVATED.

Also, Amazon has specific reasons why they don’t tell so many authors why their accounts were terminated. We discuss those reasons in this episode as well.

Amazon KDP can immediately terminate your account at any time, at their sole discretion, with no warning, and with no human being at the helm to rationally weigh the facts and listen to your side of things.

If you are currently using Amazon KDP, or thinking about using Amazon KDP, you need to listen to this episode to know the potential risks of working with that organization! There are OTHER WAYS to get your book on Amazon, and those won’t lead to your books being taken down, nor your royalties being withheld!

If you enjoy the original music featured at the beginning of each episode of our podcast, and if you’d like your OWN original music for your podcast, website, and/or videos, contact Mason’s Music!

Do you think you might be the victim of a publishing scam? CONTACT ANGELA AND BRIAN.

If you need legal assistance at a very affordable rate, contact JAMES M. WALSH, ESQ.

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