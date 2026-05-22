EPISODE 41: Dangers Lurking in PLAIN SIGHT on Facebook Author Groups! DON’T BE THE NEXT VICTIM!

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Could that very active fellow Facebook author group member really be a SCAMMER? Chances are pretty high THEY ARE!
Publishing scammers have infiltrated Facebook’s author groups to perform DATA MINING! What’s the problem, you ask? All they have is your Facebook profile link, and maybe the book cover you posted to the group. So, what’s the big deal?
That’s not ALL they have! They start with your profile, and within minutes, they likely know more about you than your next-door neighbor. But how???
When someone in your Facebook author/writer group posts things like this, BEWARE!
“Authors, drop your book cover! Show us your masterpiece!”
“Post the links to your books! Let’s help each other out!”
“Show us your author website!”
But, what if they simply ask a very general “tickler” question of all the members? They’re starting a specific discussion for a specific reason! They know what they’re doing, and hundreds of unwary authors respond!
“Tell us what you’re currently working on!”
“Tell us what makes your book special in one sentence!”
“What’s the best platform for me to market my book?”
And, guess what? Some of these data mining scammers are actually the MODERATORS of author groups on Facebook! And the group members have NO IDEA!
If you respond to those ridiculous posts, it may seem innocent on your part (and it is), but it is NOT innocent on the part of the scammers. How can engaging them hurt you? A bunch of other folks in the group are doing it. It’s free publicity, right? You are proud of your book! And who knows? Someone might just BUY A COPY! So, you engage the scammer (who you think is just another author)…
CONGRATULATIONS! You’ve just painted a target on yourself for scammers.
Many Facebook groups for authors and writers have hundreds and even thousands of members. Many of those require nothing more than to click a “JOIN” button. A good number in the group, however, never post in the group, or even look at it again. Some groups are old and the “members” have gone stagnant on Facebook.
The scammers are looking for living, breathing members who have active manuscripts to publish, and books to promote. That means YOU are far more likely to become their next target!
Overseas scammers want to target authors with offers to publish their books, edit their books, offer fake movie deals, promote their books – you name it. They have literally dozens of fake services to offer! And, finding an active author with a book to publish or sell is the very FIRST step they take with data mining.
Listen to this episode to learn how scammers can take one small link (your Facebook profile) to gather TONS of personal information about you from across the Internet!
And, we’ll tell you how they use that information to fool potential victims, and suck their wallets dry.
Listen to this week’s episode, #41, and learn the tricks and tactics these parasites are using to get your personal information to target you with opportunities to give your money away, and never see it again. You will also learn how to protect yourself.
Join us as we dissect the dark underbelly of Facebook Author Groups!
Do you think you might be the victim of a publishing scam? CONTACT ANGELA AND BRIAN.
If you need legal assistance at a very affordable rate, contact JAMES M. WALSH, ESQ.
LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:
- Brian Fell 9 Feet and Broke His Back! But, HE’S ALIVE and NOT Paralyzed!!!
- Authors’ Safe Harbor – The SAFE Group on Facebook for Authors!
- Google’s Reverse Image Search Tool!
- DID THEY HEAR OUR PODCAST?? – Senators Call for Investigation into Facebook’s BILLION DOLLAR Ad Fraud! – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- Meta Removes Legitimate Legal Ads from Facebook and Instagram, But Allows Scam Ads to Keep Running! – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- DON’T MISS THIS HILARIOUS ONE! Scammed By A “Fellow Author?” Don’t Get Mad, Get Even… – by Marsh Rose
- How I Was Scammed Out of $13K by “8 People” Using Gmail Email Addresses By M.M. Lorenzo
- BREAKING! In the Span of 2 Days, Meta Loses 2 BIG Lawsuits! And Now Thousands More Will Be Filed… – by James M. Walsh Esq.
- Could Worldwide Regulatory Fines Put Meta Out of Business? – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- Meta Partnered with China to Scam Americans, and Even to Target Our Children – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- Angela’s Guilty Scam-Buster Addiction! Catfished on YouTube
- Website theft! EPISODE 33: Tough 91-Year-Old Author of 5 Books Refuses to Bow to Scammer’s Extortion Attempts!
- Another website theft! EPISODE 31: A Brave Publishing Scam Victim Shares Her Story After Losing $18K
- Scammers are Highjacking Authors’ Accounts, and Then Blackmailing Them!
- Icky Chuck You!!! EPISODE 38: We Scambaited a Nigerian Scammer and HILARITY ENSUED!!!
- OPEN AND OBVIOUS DANGER! Gmail Email Scammers are Targeting MILLIONS of Authors! By James M. Walsh, Esq.
- A NEW WAVE OF SCAM EMAILS IS TARGETING AUTHORS! “My book club wants to review your book!!”
- BookLocker’s Publishing Packages
- WritersWeekly’s Quarterly 24-Hour Short Story Contest
- Author Testimonials!
- All Episodes of The WritersWeekly Podcast
- Book Trailers!
- Clayton Jones’ Editing, Website Design, Author/Book Coach, and Book Marketing Services.
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I get hit up a lot, but not on FB. I can make a post on X about a recently released story, and within 30 minutes, I’ll have at least a dozen messages, all offering (for a small fee, of course!) to promote me to dizzying heights.
Right.
Thanks for a great article!
V