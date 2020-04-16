Boulevard Magazine

4125 Juniata St. # B

St. Louis MO 63116

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.boulevardmagazine.org

Guidelines: https://www.boulevardmagazine.org/guidelines

Editor: Dusty Freund, Managing Editor

Email address: editors@boulevardmagazine.org

About The Publication:

“Boulevard’s mission is to publish the finest in contemporary fiction and poetry as well as definitive essays on the arts and culture, and to publish a diversity of writers who exhibit an original sensibility. It is our conviction that creative and critical work should be presented in a variegated yet coherent ensemble—as a boulevard, which contains in one place the best a community has to offer.” Biannual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 4-8 months after acceptance. Buys First N.A. rights. No reprints. Responds within 4 months.

Pays $100-$300 for prose; $25-$250 for poetry.

Current Needs:

“We’re currently accepting poetry, fiction, translation, and essay submissions.” Pays $100-$300 for prose; $25-$250 for poetry. “We accept works up to 8,000 words. We accept poems of up to 200 lines.” Submit complete ms. including the name and contact information of the author per the guidelines. DO NOT SUBMIT ONLINE AS THEY CHARGE A $3 FEE FOR THAT. ONLY SUBMIT BY MAIL.

Pays $100-$300 for prose; $25-$250 for poetry

Photos/Art:

N/A

Hints:

“Please be sure your work is fully proofread and publishable before you send it.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes