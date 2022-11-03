The Live Novel Digest
2 South University Dr Ste 300
Plantation FL 33324
Phone:
Fax:
Website: https://www.livenovel.com
Guidelines: https://www.livenovel.com/manuscript-submission-guidelines
Editor:
Email address: publishing@livenovel.com
“Fifteen-minute open-world text RPGs. An interactive fiction lit mag.” Welcomes new writers. Quarterly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms within 1-2 months of acceptance. Accepts reprints. Responds within two months. Sample copies available for download online. Guidelines online.
Pays $100
“Short fiction stories.” Pays flat rate of $100/article. Articles range from 1,000-6,000 words. Submit online at https://www.livenovel.com/new-submission/?type=digest.
“Stories suitable for a wide audience with a strong obvious plot that develops quickly.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes