The Live Novel Digest

2 South University Dr Ste 300

Plantation FL 33324

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.livenovel.com

Guidelines: https://www.livenovel.com/manuscript-submission-guidelines

Editor:

Email address: publishing@livenovel.com

About The Publication:

“Fifteen-minute open-world text RPGs. An interactive fiction lit mag.” Welcomes new writers. Quarterly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms within 1-2 months of acceptance. Accepts reprints. Responds within two months. Sample copies available for download online. Guidelines online.

Current Needs:

“Short fiction stories.” Pays flat rate of $100/article. Articles range from 1,000-6,000 words. Submit online at https://www.livenovel.com/new-submission/?type=digest.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Stories suitable for a wide audience with a strong obvious plot that develops quickly.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes