Rising Innovator

9650 Strickland Road

Raleigh NC 27615

Phone: (919)848-8490

Fax:

Website: https://www.risinginnovator.com/

Guidelines: https://www.risinginnovator.com/writing-for-rising-innovator/

Editor: Dan Holly, Editor and Partner; Maya Spikes, Assistant Editor; Justin Scheef, Partner Marc Seldin, Partner.

Email address: mseldin@risinginnovator.com

About The Publication:

“Rising Innovator is an online publication that welcomes submissions across a broad range of topics that align with our core mission. We provide news, tips, ideas, interactive tools, and support for young entrepreneurs, their parents, and other adults such as school club leaders. An innovator may be an inventor as well, however Rising Innovator is not focused on invention beyond how it may be commercialized by children.” Pays within 30 days of acceptance. Publishes ms one to two weeks after acceptance. Buys first right, with some exceptions. Accepts reprints. Responds in 3-5 business days. Guidelines online.

Pays $50 minimum.

Current Needs:

“Rising Innovator offers many writing opportunities. Content that we may accept includes but is not limited to: information on how to start a business, written for children; information for parents on how they may help a child to patent an invention; information for children on how they can run a specific sort of business; information on how a child can solve a specific type of business problem; interactive games that help children to learn economics; interactive tools that help children to manage their businesses; topical business news features that may be of interest to children; interviews with present innovators (children and adults both); profiles of past innovators that may be interesting to children; reviews of tools and resources. Pays no less than $50 per published piece. Rates for published pieces are otherwise calculated on a per word basis, but usually between $0.08 and $0.10 a word. If a piece is not published, we issue a kill fee between 20% and 40% of the original agreed amount.” Submit query per the guidelines.

Pays no less than $50 per published piece.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“The main thing is to understand who you are writing for: if children, what age. Otherwise, parents? School leaders? We expect any pitch to clearly explain what kind of content you are proposing.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes