Print FriendlySorry it's a little late folks. We're on a bit of a road trip and uploaded this week's issue on the fly... According to last week’s issue of WritersWeekly, what should you compare your book’s cost to in order to reach the best marketing price? ***Please answer the trivia question using our contact form HERE. Do not post the answer in the comments section below. You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe today. It’s free! NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE. THIS WEEK’S PRIZE: A free print or ebook... Read more →