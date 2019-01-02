The Gay & Lesbian Review

P.O. Box 180300

Boston MA 02118

Phone: (617)421-0082

Fax:

Website: http://www.glreview.org

Guidelines: http://www.glreview.org/writers-guidelines-for-submission/

Editor: Richard Schneider Jr., Editor.

Email address: HGLR@aol.com

About The Publication:

“The Gay & Lesbian Review Worldwide is a bimonthly magazine of history, culture, and politics targeting an educated readership of GLBT men and women. The G&LR publishes essays in a wide range of disciplines as well as reviews of books, movies, and plays. ‘It’s our intellectual journal,’ remarked Larry Kramer in The New York Times.” Circ. 9K. Bimonthly. Pays within 60 days of publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys one-time rights. “Author maintains copyright, but can give permission for us to distribute his/her work.” Occasionally accepts reprints “excerpted from previously published works, and published on our blog.” Responds immediately if interested; otherwise, up to 6 months. Subscription $18.99 digital; $23 for print and digital access. Guidelines online at http://www.glreview.org/writers-guidelines-for-submission.

Current Needs:

“See Writer’s Guidelines on website. Contact appropriate dept. with any questions, or for more info. Contributors of original feature articles receive a flat fee of $100, or may choose to waive this fee and receive payment in kind in the form of four gift subscriptions to parties of their choice. Contributors of full-length book reviews can request $50 or the option of four gift subscriptions. All contributors receive a few copies of the issue in which their article appeared, as well as a new or updated subscription to The G&LR.” Submit per the writer’s guidelines.

Pays $100 for original feature articles to 4,000 words; $50 for book (and other) reviews. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

N/A

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes