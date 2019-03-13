Enchanted Conversation: A Fairy Tale Magazine

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.fairytalemagazine.com

Guidelines: http://www.fairytalemagazine.com/p/submissions-guidelines.html

Editor:

Email address: ecsub2016@gmail.com

About The Publication:

“Enchanted Conversation, an online publication, celebrates the spirit of classic fairy tales through retelling old stories and creating new ones. The audience is age 15 and up.” Kate Wolford, Editor and Publisher. 50% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 15K. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms in 4-6 weeks. Buys first electronic rights. No reprints. Sample copy available online. Subscriptions are free. Guidelines online at http://www.fairytalemagazine.com/p/submissions-guidelines.html.

Current Needs:

“That varies from issue to issue. There is absolutely no requirement that they do so, but reading Beyond the Glass Slipper: Ten Neglected Fairy Tales to Fall in Love With, Krampusnacht: Twelve Tales of Krampus, and Frozen Fairy Tales, are all books that reflect the taste and standards of EC. The books are readily available, but you can read EC for free to find out as well.” Pays flat fee of $30 for 700-3000 word stories, and $10/poem. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

HINTS: “Read the guidelines. I am one person. I cannot run this zine if people ignore the guidelines. I know this seems unfriendly, but I’m trying to save writers and myself precious time. Lack of editing is also a massive issue. And please pay attention to what EC does not accept. It’s super clear in the guidelines.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes