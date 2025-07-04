Why We’re Celebrating the 4th on the 5th

ALERT!!! THE SUMMER, 2025 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 2 WEEKS AWAY! Only 500 participants are permitted so SIGN UP TODAY if you want to play!

Brian and I are the only ones online today. The rest of the employees are having a holiday. It’s actually quite nice! It’s soooo quiet here and I’m whipping through my tasks at warp speed!

Our daughter, son-in-law, and grandbabies are celebrating with old friends today. They’re coming here tomorrow for burgers, brats, and fireworks. Georgia’s fireworks laws are pretty liberal. When we lived in Florida, we were restricted to things like sparklers and smoke bombs.

Max and Mason are spending a quiet evening tonight gaming with one of their friends.

Max picked up lots of fireworks in Chattanooga this week. He and Mason are coming here tomorrow with two of their friends. The house will be noisy and chaotic and WONDERFUL! Our son-in-law (who used to be an executive chef) will handle the grill. Our daughter is making my favorite pasta salad. We didn’t feel like cooking (it’s hot!!) so Brian bought a cake. I’m sure it will taste far better than anything I would have made anyway. As I’ve said before (and as the family keeps reminding me), I’m a HORRIBLE cook. 🙂

There’s an AirBNB nearby and it sounds like there’s a rowdy crowd there for the weekend so Brian and I will likely be treated to a fireworks display tonight anyway, visible from our back porch.

For dinner tonight, Brian is making street tacos. Yum!

Hopefully, tomorrow night, Max won’t set the bed of his truck on fire like he did last 4th of July! He put a large box of expended fireworks in the bed of his truck. Apparently, that box wasn’t finished providing entertainment. It burst into flames in his truck!! You’ve never seen guys grab a hose and run THAT FAST!

