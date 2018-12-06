“Save the neck for me, Clark!” (and updated pics from my falling-off-the-boat accident)

Several years ago, I purchased all of my favorite Christmas movies on iTunes and, each year, we watch them all over again. Sometimes two or three times a season! My favorite is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. And, my absolute favorite scene is the dried up turkey dinner fiasco, which you can watch RIGHT HERE.

Oh, that Uncle Eddie!

My second favorite is One Magic Christmas because that one features the REAL Santa! Not sure how they secured him for that gig but he did an excellent job!

I also love The Santa Clause, Elf, A Christmas Story, and Jingle All the Way, as well as many of the classics.

Our son, Matt, and his wife, Sarah, have a new baby so his family can’t come see us in Florida for Christmas anymore. Like most parents, they want to have Christmas in their own home. However, he has carried on the traditions of watching Christmas Vacation…and buying a HUGE tree. He sent a picture, saying Sarah let him buy the biggest one on the lot. I’m so proud!!

This Saturday, our daughter is coming to the satellite office here in town to help me wrap presents since I still have a gimpy leg. If I get up for more than 5 or 10 minutes at a time, it starts to swell and ache. I started drawing on it with a Sharpie to see if the size of the clot has diminished. My measuring methods with a cloth measuring tape weren’t very precise. Unfortunately, it does not seem to be getting smaller, meaning it’s not be reabsorbed into my body. I’ve decided to wait until after Christmas to have the doc slice into it. I don’t want to experience any complications that might ruin Christmas for everyone else. The good news is, I’ll get out of doing any Christmas dinner cooking or dishes, just like I did at Thanksgiving. Hooray! 😉

I’d LOVE to read about some of your favorite Christmas movies and traditions! Please share in the Comments box below. Maybe you know of a really good but relatively unknown Christmas movie I may have missed?? 🙂

RELATED

OUR NEW GRANDDAUGHTER!! Does THIS Look Like a Newborn to You?! And, a Plane Crashed RIGHT HERE!

When an E.R. Doc Treats You Like a Junkie (and an updated pic of my deformed leg!)

STILL GROTESQUELY SWOLLEN but the Doc Says I’m Not Gonna Die! (Includes a new photo!)

LOOK! I HAVE 2 KNEES ON ONE LEG!! My First Major Liveaboard Accident… (includes grotesque pics!)

Who Needs a Baby Teether When You Have Board Books?

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html