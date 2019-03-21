Ugly Pancake Update (Groan!)

Several readers have written in asking for an update on “pancake,” my gelatinized blood clot that is still in my leg following my falling-off-the-boat accident last November.

Yes, sadly, Pancake is still hanging on. She stopped shrinking about 6 weeks ago, and is remaining steadfast at 2 1/2″ x 2 1/4″. However, the worst part is that the nerve damage did not get any better so I have a large portion of skin (about 10″ x 4″) that has no feeling whatsoever on my leg around pancake.

However, if something pushes on my leg, even just slightly, I get this really weird, uncomfortable feeling under the skin. I have a “dead” portion of skin above my left eyebrow from a teenage injury that never got better so nerve damage weirdness isn’t anything new to me. That graceful move involved standing on a front porch swing…which promptly flipped over, earning me a concussion.

Everyone is also asking me what I’m planning to do about Pancake. I’m trying to drink more fluids and I massage pancake several times a day (she doesn’t like that at ALL) in the hopes she will eventually go away. If she doesn’t, I’m just going to accept the fact that I have a very noticeable reminder in my upper leg to BE CAREFUL when stepping on or off boats. I don’t want to risk an infection by having Pancake removed.

Besides, it’s a great conversation piece when talking about boats, or attending dock parties. I yank up my dress and people instantly recoil in horror. Heh… 😉

P.S. The Spring, 2019 24-Hour Short Story Contest is fast approaching! Sign up RIGHT HERE!!

1st Prize: $300

2nd Prize: $250

3rd Prize: $200

+ 80 other prizes!

RELATED

LOOK! I HAVE 2 KNEES ON ONE LEG!! My First Major Liveaboard Accident… (includes grotesque pics!)

STILL GROTESQUELY SWOLLEN but the Doc Says I’m Not Gonna Die! (Includes a new photo!)

When an E.R. Doc Treats You Like a Junkie (and an updated pic of my deformed leg!)

“Save the neck for me, Clark!” (and updated pics from my falling-off-the-boat accident)

The Size of My “Pancake” is Changing! (Update on my “falling off the boat” accident)

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!







