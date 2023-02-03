This Town is Sooooo Small!!! (Part 4)

We recently heard a story about a neighbor who served time in prison several years ago. What he did was extremely offensive so I won’t share it with you here. Trust me. You don’t want to know.

I had lunch with a church friend this week. She’s lived here her entire life so I asked if she had any recommendation on someone to do some work for us on our property. She mentioned that neighbor’s name! She then said, “Did you know he was in prison?” I told her I’d heard the story. She said, “When I was a teacher, he was one of my students.” She said he married a good woman and that she set him on the right path.

And, last week, Brian needed to do the registration for his little hunting trailer. He called the 10-digit phone number on the top of the form. The lady who answered the phone said, “Dade County 9-1-1. What’s your emergency?”

What?!?!

Ten minutes later, a cop showed up at our door. No, not because of the odd 9-1-1 call but because they actually come to your home in this town to verify the V.I.N. for registrations. I have NEVER lived in a town where they do that for you!

I was glad the officer showed up in a truck. Nothing gets the neighbors’ tongues wagging like having a cop car pulling into your driveway.

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

