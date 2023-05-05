This Guy Scared Me to Death…and Then He Moved In!

Two weeks ago, I was sitting on the back porch near bedtime reading the news on my phone. It was very dark out that night. It was also a very quiet evening. All of the sudden, someone behind my chair yelled at me. He said, “MEOW!!!”

Cats don’t typically venture into our yard because of our 100+ pound Black Lab/Great Dane mix, Tank. This cat had not only come into our yard, but had walked up the steps to our second story porch, and parked himself right behind me.

When he yelled at me, I jumped up so fast that my chair almost fell over. I thought I’d scared the poor thing but, nope. He was still standing behind me. Then, he yelled at me again, “MEOW!!!”

I leaned down to pet him and he started purring very loudly. He let me pick him up and cuddle him. I walked to the back door and opened it a crack. Max and Mason were doing the dishes. I said, “Mason, put Tank in your room real quick.” He gave me a quizzical look but he did as I asked. Then, I walked in the back door with the small, purring fur ball and all of us fell in love.

I took a picture, and sent it to our neighbor, Regina, who knows everybody. She did not know who the cat belonged to but the cat had been in her yard the previous day. She chased it off because cats like to play in her small goldfish pond.

The kitty was small and on the skinny side. We guessed around six months or so. No collar, no tag, and not neutered. I was starting to think somebody dumped him. That seems to happen a lot in our neighborhood. Despite my warning, the boys named him anyway. Rocky. Max has another cat named Rambo. It seriously took me an entire day to make the connection there. It’s a blonde thing…

Anyway, when we went to bed, we let Rocky back outside, and gave him a bowl of water and a can of tuna.

The next morning, he was back on the back porch, standing at the back door, obviously looking for a free breakfast. Brian walked out, picked him up, and brought him inside. When the boys got up, I sent them to the store for cat food. We would play with him for a bit, and put him back outside because Tank had detected the feline invader and he was having a grand time chasing Rocky.

In the afternoon, Rocky was back at the door, meowing again. Brian opened the door and Tank muscled past him and chased Rocky right off the porch!!! Rocky jumped about 10 feet down. Thank goodness is it was the side of the porch that is the closest to the ground (the house is on a slope). We then didn’t see Rocky again that evening…until bedtime. I was picking up my sweater, and heading inside when I heard him meowing at the downstairs door. Max and Mason had been so distraught after Tank chased Rocky away. I hollered in the house to them, “Somebody is meowing at the back door!” They both raced downstairs. So cute!!

The next morning, I went downstairs to wake up Max for church and Rocky was curled up on his bed, snoring loudly. Yes, he really snores. Max recorded him doing it.

On Monday morning, I called and made an appointment with our vet. They could see Rocky that day. He was negative for feline leukemia and he got all of his shots. He did not have a chip. And, he is not six months old. Based on his teeth, the vet estimates he’s about a year and a half. He is probably small because he didn’t get enough to eat during his first year. 🙁

Brian and I determined that Rocky would be an outdoor cat because we both hate litter boxes. I’m not sure how it happened but Rocky is now an indoor cat and we own two litter boxes; one upstairs and one downstairs. Brian is really more of a dog person…or so I thought. When Rocky had only been here two days, Brian came home from running errands with a bag of canned cat food (“we can’t give him dry stuff!”), and kitty toys.

And, while we originally thought that Tank would eat Rocky in one swallow, Rocky has taken over as the dominant male in the family. He no longer runs from Tank. Rather, he prances in front of him, just daring him to give chase. And, he thinks the dogs’ tails are the BEST cat toys EVER!

By the way, Rocky is getting neutered on May 15th. He doesn’t know that yet. Shhhh! Don’t tell!!!

Here’s a picture of Rocky after getting drunk on catnip. Yes, that’s his face lying flat on the comforter.



