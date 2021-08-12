Does ANYBODY Know What Time It Is? (When the nearby Time Zone Boundary Line confuses your clocks…)

Interstate 24, which runs from Chattanooga to the southwest, is a NIGHTMARE. We avoid it at all costs. It’s a major transportation route for trucks (as well as cars) and it’s frequently bumper to bumper. Also, there are lots of accidents on that freeway. Interstate 59 isn’t much better.

I would rather add time to my trip than risk my life on those roads. Luckily, we have two routes we can take to get to Chattanooga from Trenton, and neither one involves getting on an interstate.

Our favorite route is the one that takes us on a deeply wooded, winding, beautiful, two-lane country road. When we take this route, we go from Georgia, to Tennessee, and back into Georgia, and then back into Tennessee. It’s a REALLY winding road!

The other route is almost as nice, but it’s about 10 minutes faster. We use that one when we’re pressed for time.

We go to Chattanooga a LOT because that’s the closest “big city.” Mason’s theater activities are there, along with our guitar lessons. Also, if we need anything other than groceries, we have to go to the “big city.”

Here’s the problem. We live 10 MINUTES from the Time Zone Boundary Line that borders Georgia and Alabama.

When we first moved here, a contractor who was coming at a certain time of day asked me, “Eastern or Central?” Duh, dude! Eastern…

It didn’t take me long to figure out why he asked me that. Lots of people here live in one time zone, and work in another.

In fact, we are so close to the line that the clocks in our vehicles, as well as our iphones, can’t keep up. Seriously. We NEVER know what time it really is!! My Jeep will quickly switch back and forth, from Eastern to Central and back again…but only when I’m not looking. Our iphones do the same thing. Our laptops always give the right time but nothing else does. It’s really, really weird!

Max, who moved from Florida to Georgia last week after graduating form welding school, has asked me a dozen times in the past week, “Mom, what time is it?”

When I’m not on my laptop, my answer is always the same. “I have NO idea…”

I finally broke down yesterday, and bought a wind-up alarm clock online. Cost me $10 but it will be priceless.

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

