Greenprints: The Weeder’s Digest

P.O. Box 1355

Fairview NC 28730

Phone: (828)628 5452

Fax:

Website: https://greenprints.com/

Guidelines: https://greenprints.com/writers-guidelines/

Editor: Pat Stone

Email address: pat@greenprints.com

About The Publication:

100% freelance. “GreenPrints is the “Weeder’s Digest.” We share the personal side of gardening, not the how-to: the heart, the humor, the inspiration, the significance, the healing, the warmth—through true stories of people’s experiences.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 10K. Quarterly. Pays on acceptance. Buys First NA Serial rights. Accepts reprints. Responds quarterly in Feb., May, Aug., and Nov.

Current Needs:

“Good, true personal gardening stories! Humor is always especially appreciated.” Pays $75-$125 for up to 2,500 words. Submit “SASE with mailed submissions; mailing address with emailed ones; contributor info with both.”

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“STORY, STORY, STORY. Specifics, details. Name the people (‘my husband’) in stories. Dialogue is great.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes