Tank the Dog Almost ATE The Meter Reader!

Yesterday morning, Tank was going NUTS in the front yard. He has an electronic collar. I peeked out the window. The meter reader was standing by our mailbox, motionless. Tank was about four feet away from him, standing his ground, barking furiously. He was at the edge of the electronic fence line area.

I hollered, “BRIAN! TANK IS ABOUT TO EAT THE METER READER!”

Brian ran out the door. Then, I jumped in the shower.

I had just lathered up my hair when Brian ran in, and said, “Rinse off and get out! They’re turning off our water!”

I dumped my head under the shower to get the shampoo off while I mumbled and spat through the streaming water, “BUT, THEY USE OUR CREDIT CARD ON FILE!”

Brian went back outside with his phone, and called the water company to get info. The nice meter reader did turn off the water but he was willing to wait.

Brian learned that the credit card they had was the one that expired three months (oops – my fault). I didn’t get anything in the mail from them and we’re getting charged a $90 shut off / turn on fee. I had a list of companies to contact when the card got switched over. Unfortunately, I’d left the water company off.

Brian came back inside, and I said, “Gosh, if we just left Tank outside all the time, our water would never get shut off!”

😉

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.