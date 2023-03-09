Tank the Dog vs. GIANT Carpenter Bees

Well, it’s Spring once again and that means the carpenter bees are back! In case you haven’t seen one, they look like gigantic, fat bumble bees. They are quite intimidating if you don’t know that the ones buzzing you, the males, are harmless. They will fly right up to your face, and look you in the eye. I’m not kidding!!

“Curious in nature, it’s not unusual for the male carpenter bee (upon discovering you within his territory) to fly in and hover only inches from your face.”

– AmericanPest.net

Even better, they can remember individual humans! How cool is that??

“Bees may have brains the size of poppy seeds, but they’re able to pick out individual “features on human faces and recognize them during repeat interactions.

– Ideas.Ted.com

During our first Spring here, we kept encountering them and they would fly right up in front of us, pause in mid-air, and STARE at us! It was the creepiest thing! Yet, they never tried to sting us. So, I researched it. The females can sting but they stay in the nest. The males are the ones that are swarming everywhere.

And, swarm they do! They’ve been driving Tank NUTS! He doesn’t mind getting buzzed.

What he DOES mind is that he can’t catch them!! I posted THIS FUNNY VIDEO. Wait for it!! He misses three times. Oh, Tank!!!

If he did catch one, I can’t imagine it would taste very good.

I, myself, have been enjoying having “a moment” with the ones who come right up in my face. I posted a video of that RIGHT HERE as well. Our daughter said the video looks fake. It is not. 😉

