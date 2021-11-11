Only One Day to Crate Train Tank the Dog!

One of our new dogs, Tank, is HUGE. He’s part Black Lab and part Great Dane. We were hoping he’d make a good hunting dog but, alas, that is not going to be the case. After a month of having our adorable “big baby,” we have determined that Tank is…special.

He is NOT good at:

Sitting, staying or any other regular dog command

Letting go of the ball (I’m surprised we all still have our fingers)

Eating or drinking without making a huge mess

He IS good at:

Eating sticks

Farting

Napping

Snoring

Being house-trained

Bumping into us when we’re walking

Lying his head on our feet when we are sitting or standing still

Hiding under the kitchen table when he’s done something wrong (even before we know what he’s done)

Giving a terribly pitiful, downcast look when he’s in trouble that makes you say, “Oh, it’s okay! We’re not mad! Don’t cry, Tank!!”

Tank’s little sister, Moon, is about half his size. She is very smart. Moon’s only continuous problem is one she can’t control. She pees on the floor when she gets excited. Thank goodness we don’t have any carpet! Moon has gone romping in the woods with Brian and she is obedient, and learns new commands very quickly. So, she’s going to be the hunting dog.

Last week, I mentioned what happened when we tried to put both dogs in crates. All Hell broke loose. Well, we have fixed the problem and it only took one good idea from Brian, and one day.

When we got the dogs, it was clear they were not trained. Tank who is, again, huge, liked to jump on people when greeting them. Of course, he’s big enough to knock an adult down (and do great damage to a child). So, we bought collars that vibrate. I was very skeptical at first but they really work!!

Yesterday, Brian set up his GoPro on a tripod in the living room. We then put both dogs in their crates, said goodbye, and pretended to leave. We walked out the front door, and locked it. Mason and I really did leave, heading to our guitar lesson. Brian circled back around the house, and quietly entered the back of the house. He then sat down with the remote control for the collars, and watched the GoPro feed on his laptop.

Tank wasted no time trying to bite through the metal on the crate, and then attempted to pull up the base of it. Brian pushed a button to make his collar vibrate and he stopped the behaviors. He then tried to start again but Brian beeped him and he laid down and went to sleep. He was so good for so long that Brian was able to run to the grocery store. Tank never misbehaved after that.

Tank is in the “large” crate on the left. Moon is in the “extra large” crate on the right. They traded crates the first day we got them. As long as they are both comfortable, that’s fine with us. Tank also prefers the small doggie bed in our room while Moon likes the larger one.

Last night, we had to leave for youth group and choir practice. And, Tank behaved for that, too. Moon was an angel the entire time…until we got home. We opened her crate and she was so happy to see us that she peed – everywhere. Ug.

RELATED

Read More News From The Home Office

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!











TRAVEL WRITING 2.0: Earning Money from your Travels in the New Media Landscape - SECOND EDITION



Completely revised edition of the ground-breaking travel writing book that provides a road map to success in the digital age. It dives headlong into the entrepreneurial world of blogging and digital books, while still acknowledging the real money to be made in declining print forms.

Drawing on interviews and survey responses from more than 100 successful travel writers and bloggers, this is the definitive guide to creating success instead of waiting for permission. Written by a veteran, award-winning writer with two decades of experience as a book author, online publisher, freelancer, and blogger.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/4814.html

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html