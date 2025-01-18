The Neighbor Kids Came Over to Sled Down “Suicide Hill!” Watch the Video!!

When I last posted, we were expecting a snowstorm. We were all ready for it and it was LOVELY!!! (Well, except when we had to shovel the deck before the sleet arrived.)

In the afternoon, the neighbor boys came over to sled in our backyard. If you recall, last year, I had a major wipeout on “Suicide Hill”, and sprained my shoulder. (No, I am NOT wearing red bloomers in that video! I was dressed in layers. That was my red sweater. I swear!!) By the way, after feeling my shoulder pop when I crashed, I didn’t feel any pain until I got back to the house. Adrenaline is AWESOME!!!! 😉

I left the sledding to the young folks this year. And, I put a short compilation of the kids’ wipe outs on YouTube just for you! 🙂

Click here: The neighbor kids came over to sled on “Suicide Hill!”

Yes, I KNOW I cackle when I laugh.

Enjoy!! 🙂

