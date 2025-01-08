Prepping for a Snow Storm!!! Whoo Hoo!!!

Everybody in this area is either excited or terrified! We rarely get snow here in Trenton, Georgia. It snows approximately one day per year and usually it’s just a dusting.

We’ve lived here for 3 1/2 years and we’re under our first Winter Storm Watch. On the mountain, they’re predicting 6+ inches of snow, plus sleet and ice. I told Max to go ahead and ask for a vacation day on Friday. He drives from Trenton to Chattanooga each day and he works third shift as a welder. That means he gets off work at 2:00 a.m.

We don’t have a very pitched roof like we did when we lived in Maine so I ordered a roof rake. Brian has a pinched nerve in his back so…guess who’s going to be raking the roof? I’ve been taking care of the chickens, too. Did you know that when it gets REALLY cold the eggs in the hen house crack? I had to toss two eggs this morning. It’s supposed to get down to 17 degrees tonight! Brrr!!!

What’s super cool is that it’s going to be so cold and snowy that we won’t need to leave the house this weekend. I’ll be able to cuddle up, and start reading entries for the Winter, 2025 24-Hour Short Story Contest! Start time is at 12:00 p.m. (noon) THIS SATURDAY! (01/11/2025).

If you haven’t signed up yet, hurry up and do so. Only 500 participants are permitted!

COME JOIN US RIGHT HERE ON SATURDAY! It’s a blast! 🙂

1st Place: $300 + a Book Publishing Package from BookLocker.com! (Value: $975)

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $200

+ 100 Honorable Mentions who win free ebooks of their choice from BookLocker.com!

