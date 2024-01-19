Why My Husband Won’t Let Me Go Sledding Anymore… (Don’t Miss the Video!)

Today is day four of us being iced in. We had a snowstorm and then an ice storm. Many of the mountain roads are impassable. In fact, one of our neighbors tried to get out of the neighborhood today and he ended up in a ditch. Another neighbor did a 360 on the highway up the mountain this morning, and also ended up in a ditch. A Fedex 18-wheeler spun, and blocked both lanes up the mountain yesterday. It’s been a pretty hairy week!

However, on Monday, it was just beautiful snow. The neighborhood kids wanted to come sled down our hill. I asked Mason to give it a trial run to see if there was enough snow. He said, “Mom, no way. It’s pretty icy!”

I said, “Okay, I’ll do it.”

Brian said, “What if you can’t stop?”

I replied, “Brian, I’ve gone sledding hundreds of times!”

He said, “How long ago?”

I stammered, “Um, about 20 years ago. But, don’t worry. If you think you’re going to crash, you just roll out of the sled and let it keep going!”

CLICK HERE to watch the video of what happened. Be sure to turn up your volume.

I’m now laid up in bed with a sprained shoulder. But, I’ve done that before. I keep re-injuring an old injury. I have to tell you it was TOTALLY worth the ride!!!

